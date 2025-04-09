The United States can reverse the course on child labor





There is a retro atmosphere in America under Donald Trumps in the second term as president. Mercantilism is back. The measles is back. Now child labor may also be back.

Take a legislative proposal in Florida to reduce the restrictions on the employment of minors. It is not a question of facilitating adolescents of adolescents or summer or summer jobs. A draft of the State Senate proposes to authorize employers to plan the 16 and 17 year old at work after 11 p.m. and before 6:30 am when they have school the next day. The bill would also remove a 30 -hour limit on the quantity of 16 and 17 years can operate in a week when the school is in session, and withdraw their right from a break after four hours. This would also apply to the 14 and 15 year olds who have already obtained their graduation of secondary studies, are at home school or registered in virtual school.

For what? The senator of the republican state, Jay Collins, the sponsor of bills, told a hearing of the committee which she would simply align the Florida with the federal child labor law (which dates back to 1938) and would be good for young people. It is a question of providing general skills in the executive function. Finally, he argued, the bill was aimed at restoring parents' rights: parents are best suited to take care of their children and manage their schedules.

But it is difficult to imagine why a parent would like his teenager to work a quarter night before school, or why he would appreciate the opportunity that his child does not take a break. The danger, the opponents of the bill arose, is that adolescents of poor families with parents who are absent or in difficulty would feel obliged by employers to accept these quarters of work because they needed work. This would come to the price of their education of their best chances of getting out of poverty. According to the Florida Policy Institute, a reflection group that opposes the bill, almost 20% of students are already chronically absent from Florida schools (defined as absent for 21 days or more).

A young woman from a family of immigrants went to the hearing to explain to the legislators that she had worked since she was 15 years old. Each work, they took advantage of me … and I did not say to my parents because I wanted to plan them, she said, before pleading with the legislators to vote no to the bill. They voted yes. (However, there are several additional steps to pass.)

Then there are the implications for health. Scientists know much more than before on the amount of damage it does to the human body to work at night, such as an increased risk of developing diabetes or cancer. Night work is horrible for a number of reasons, Russell Foster, professor of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford, told me. Adolescents, in particular, require a lot of sleep so that their brain works well. It will be poor children who will do this, so it will marginalize their educational opportunities even more, so they will not have this scale to get out of the trap of poverty.

Florida is not an aberration. The reflection group on the Economic Policy Institute said that the 31 US states presented bills to weaken child labor protections between 2021 and 2024. It is much larger than Florida, Nina Mast, political analyst at EPI. She thought that bills were a coordinated effort led by business industry in order to compensate for pressure to increase wages in the context of close labor markets and the possible mass deportation of immigrants. But although the trend is not limited to Florida, a certain number of American states, including Colorado and Illinois, move in the opposite direction to strengthen child labor protections and increase sanctions for employers who strike them.

It is difficult not to see this as a fight between the future and the past. After the start of the industrial revolution in Great Britain, legislators spent years debating if and how to intervene on generalized children's work. Some have argued that any interference with the rights of parents and masters was against the principle, as we said. But the intervention won the day: night work in the textile factories under 18 was prohibited in the first half of the 19th century (although with poor application to start) and other regulations followed. Supporters of these bills argued that the health and education of the increasing generation were important because, as they say, the promise of the future was with them.

It seems strange to refer to a debate of almost 200 years in a column on politics in 2025. But, like the VA la phrase du 21st century, you have to meet people where they are. And where the parts of America are now, it seems, the 1800s.

