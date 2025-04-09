



The Tom Wootton Market, which was elected from the groundbreaking presentation of Bedford Autonomous Region, shared interesting news that the University of UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & Experience will establish a world -class theme park and resort on the previous BRICKWOKS site in the south of Bedford. This important investment has been placed in the proud house of UK, the only park in UK for several years.

This innovative project will bring 28,000 new direct and indirect jobs, create billions of economic benefits, and attract millions of visitors every year, which is expected to increase to 12 million over time.

Tom Wootton expressed his passion for development, emphasizing the importance of the community. This is a groundbreaking moment of Bedford Autonomous Region. Universal decisions to conduct theme parks and resorts in the UK offer an interesting opportunity to help thousands of jobs, new education and career paths, and local businesses.

Bedford is a perfect place where it is well connected to this investment, talented and ready to grow. I was proud of being selected as the hometown of Universal in England. I am pleased that our residents and the community will benefit for years and decades. I will work closely with universal local stakeholders to provide them for them.

Universal Entertainment Resort Complex will provide sustainable and comprehensive growth in the region through high -quality employment, new education and training paths, and long -term community benefits. We promise to make Bedford a major destination for visitors and to be a major hub for business investments, making it a thriving and ambitious community.

Laura Church, CEO of Bedford Borough Council, added: I am pleased with the next stage of raising UKS profiles and the role of autonomous districts as a leader in the economy and creative industry. With sustainable sustainable growth, Bedford Borough is a major hub for business investment, and is ready to lead the growth of the community.

Universal will be one of the largest employers in the area, and about 80%of employees are expected to come from Bedford, Central Bedford Sher, Luton & Milton Keynes. We have worked closely with the universal destinations and experiences for more than two years in cooperation with the national government and local stakeholders, and it is a good idea to see today's progress.

In principle, the project agreed to proceed until the government was approved by the government. Universal Theme Park and Resort are expected to open in 2031 to provide immersive storytelling, innovative attractions, interesting entertainment and opportunities for residents and visitors.

