



A huge increase in prices, followed by enormous reprisals. The Chinese nationalist bloggers comparing the president prevailing on the samples to a declaration of war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, swearing that Beijing will fight until the end.

For years, the two largest powers in the world have flirted with the idea of ​​an economic decoupling while the tensions between them have increased. The acceleration of this week of their deterioration in commercial relations has allowed such a divorce to appear closer than ever.

This was pointed out on Wednesday when China announced an additional 50% rate on American products, corresponding to new American samples which had taken effect a few hours earlier. China has also struck American companies, imposing export controls on a dozen of them and adding six others to a list of unreliable entities, preventing them from doing business in China.

The new tariffs in Chinas, which will take effect Thursday, will mean that all American products shipped to China will face 85% additional import tax. The minimum American tax on Chinese imports is now 104%. The two figures would have been unimaginable a few weeks ago.

With the top chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, and Mr. Trump locked a chicken game that does not want to risk appearing weak by making a concession, the commercial struggle could become even more out of control, igniting tensions on other areas of competition such as technology and the fate of Taiwan, the autonomous island claimed by Péijing.

Mr. Trumps Tactics naked makes him singular strength in American politics. But in M. XI, he faces a hardened opponent who survived the turmoil of political purges of the end of the 20th century, and who considers competitive tactics of the United States as finally aiming to subvert the legitimacy of the dominant communist parties.

Trump has never entered a fight in the bass where the other side is ready to fight and use the same type of tactic as him, said Scott Kennedy, principal advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington reflection group. For China, it is their sovereignty. These are communist parties that hold power. For Trump, it could be a political campaign.

The Chinese economy, which was already in a vulnerable state due to a real estate crisis, is now faced with the spectrum of a global recession and a devastating slowdown in trade, its decisive industry and its main growth engine. In a sign of growing discomfort, Chinese censors seemed to block research on the social networks of the hashtags which referred to number 104, as in the size of American prices.

It is a huge shock for the Chinese-American economic relationship, such as an earthquake, Wu Xinbo, the dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, the prices imposed on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if it is a temporary turmoil or an inevitable long -term trend.

Admittedly, an American-Chinese decoupling is still far from becoming reality. Chinese and American companies like Tiktok and Starbucks are both still rooted in countries with each other. And Chinese banks remain harnessed from the financial system dominated by the US dollar.

China and the United States are still at the edge stadium, said Kennedy, each trying to force the other to offer an agreement on the folded knee. But spitting could become more dangerous if the Trump administration is understood after Chinese financial institutions, for example, announcing the licenses of Chinese banks in the United States or by quickly making them the international payment system.

By rejecting Mr. Trumps' movements, Beijing presented himself as a victim of unjust American commercial practices and protectionism. Irony is that China has done the same thing, if not worse, over the decades by limiting foreign investments and subsidizing Chinese companies.

Mr. XI himself had no direct comments on the last American rates. On Wednesday afternoon, however, however, shortly after their entry into force, the Chinese state media announced that he had delivered a speech at a meeting with the other members of the Permanent Committee of Politburo, the summit of power in China, as well as other senior officials. In this document, Mr. Xi called on managers to strengthen links with the neighbors of Chinese and strengthen industrial cooperation and the supply chain.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Lin Jian, addressed the new prices, saying Wednesday that China would never accept such arrogant and intimidation behavior and would certainly retaliate. The new prices were announced a few hours later.

Any fracture between Chinese and American economies will be felt around the world. Business was the basis of the bilateral relationship for almost five decades. Without this, their commitment to other global issues, such as security, climate change and future pandemics and financial crises, would probably trigger.

China has tried to minimize its vulnerability to economic chaos triggered by the Trump administration. He says that he has reduced his dependence on American markets for his exports and that his economy becomes more self -sufficient, in particular with regard to the development of local technologies.

But that the papers concerning serious problems in the Chinese economy, which stagnant due to a collapse on the real estate market. In addition, Mr. Trumps attacked the global trade system, which includes targeted countries like Vietnam where Chinese companies had opened factories to bypass previous American rates, strikes at the heart of one of the current economic light points in China.

The repercussions of the commercial disruption will harm in the United States, which relies on China for all kinds of manufactured products, but will do more damage to China, Wang Yuesheng, director of the International Economy Institute of the University of Peking, said.

The impact on China is mainly that Chinese products have nowhere to go, said Wang. This will ravage export -oriented companies doing things like furniture, clothes, toys and household appliances along the east coast of Chinas, which largely exist to serve American consumers.

These companies will be affected very strongly, said Wang.

The threat to Chinese exports aggravates the difficult task of bringing foreign investments, which have undergone an exodus from the cocovio pandemic and the introduction of strict national security laws that have made business in China increasingly difficult.

Xi tried to waded foreign investors, hosting a group of overseas leaders last month in Beijing. In a speech, he said that the development of Chinas was due not only to the leadership of the Communist Party, but also to the support and help of the international community, including the contributions made by companies financed abroad in China.

Beijing’s strategy is now to postpone the United States and hope that Mr. Trump will succumb to the internal pressures to reverse the course, said Evan Medeiros, professor of Asian studies at the University of Georgetown who was adviser in Asia of President Barack Obama.

They know that if they give in to pressure, they will get more pressure, he said. They will resist it with the conviction that China can resist more pain than they can.

Until then, the leaders of Chinas seem to be giant the country for an extended fight. A sign: influential bloggers have been allowed to weigh on the crisis and suggest other ways to retaliate against the United States.

One of them, Ren Yi, a Chinese blogger educated at Harvard who is called the president named pen, listed six potential countermeasures, including restrictions in China on American service companies such as law firms and consulting companies; Cut American poultry and soybeans; And put an end to cooperation with Washington to reduce the fentanyl flow in the United States.

The trade war, he wrote, is not just an economic friction but a smokeless war. This must be included in this point of view.

Vivian Wang contributed the reports of Beijing and Keith Bradsher from Guangzhou, China. Claire Fu brought research by Seoul and Siyi Zhao de Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/09/world/asia/china-us-tariff-trade.html

