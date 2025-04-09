



Iran, wrong by Donald Trumps, revelation that direct talks between the United States and Iran on his nuclear program should start on on Saturday, insisted that talks are in fact in an indirect format, but added that the intentions of the negotiators were more important than the format.

Trump launched Tehran on Monday on Monday by revealing the plan for the weekend talks and saying that if the talks failed, Iran would be in great danger. There has been an unprecedented American military accumulation across the Middle East in recent weeks, and prevails over the decision to make public interviews designed to put pressure on Iran to negotiate with urgency.

The American delegation for talks will be led by Steve Witkoff, prevails over a special envoy in the Middle East, who was also involved in talks with Russia during the Ukraine War; And the Iranian side by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi. Witkoff's efforts to negotiate peace between Israel and Hamas and between Russia and Ukraine have so far failed.

Iran had in public blocked talks, simply saying that it was prepared for indirect discussions with the United States, but had not yet received an official response from the United States to find out if the discussions were going forward. In an article on X published a few hours after Trump used an Oval Office press conference to reveal the agreement to the interviews of the weekend on stage, Araghchi described talks as an opportunity and a test. He insisted that the ball was in the USS court.

Speaking during a visit to Algiers, Araghchi developed that Iran wanted indirect talks. He said: the form of negotiations is not important, whether direct or indirect. In my opinion, what is important is whether the negotiations are effective or ineffective, whether the parties are serious or not in the negotiations, the parties of the parties in the negotiations and the desire to achieve a solution. These are the action criteria in any dialogue.

He added that Iran had not agreed with a formula that would allow indirect talks to convert into direct talks, but the United States expects the talks to evolve in direct negotiations. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of Irans, has opposed direct talks to protest against American sanctions and to the deference to restaurants who believe that the United States nuclear program on Teherans is a political trap.

Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised the news and said that if the 2015 nuclear deal had been led indirectly, he would have taken 20 years and not two to conclude.

Trump withdrew from this agreement known as the Complete Complete Action Plan during his first mandate. This agreement had offered a repair of sanctions in Iran in exchange for limitations on its uranium enrichment activities.

Iran is waiting to see if Trump will be happy if the talks focus on a new monitoring system for its civil nuclear program, not different from the treaty from which Trump removed the United States in 2018; Or instead, the United States will seek to dismantle Irans' nuclear program, a step that has been more and more called the Libya option. In December 2003, the longtime Libyas leader Muammar Gaddafi renounced the country's program of weapons of mass destruction and enabled international inspectors to verify that Tripoli would continue his commitment.

Speaking alongside Trump in the oval house on Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the Libya option, but Iran insists that he will not abandon his civil nuclear program. Israel does not trust Iran ultimately and expects talks to fail. He then promoted an American-Israeli military strike to destroy Irans nuclear sites.

But Witkoff, in an interview with Tucker Carlson three weeks ago, suggested that Iran's requests from Trump could be relatively modest. He said Trump, in his letter looking for discussions with Iran, said: we should eliminate false ideas. We must create a verification program so that no one worries about the armament of your nuclear material. And I would like to bring us to this place because the alternative is not a very good alternative. It is an approximate encapsulation of what has been said.

But Trump is under pressure to reach a more waterproof agreement than the agreement concluded by Barack Obama in 2015.

Overview of Irans' position in talks, Araghchi said: the Irans nuclear program is completely peaceful and legitimate. Resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council has just confirmed its legitimacy. There is no doubt about it internationally. If someone has questions or ambiguities, we are ready to clarify. We are convinced that our nuclear program is peaceful and that we have no problem trusting it unless it creates a limitation for us or is an obstacle to Irans' objectives.

Iran has always insisted that a Fatwa exists against the construction of nuclear weapons, but high Iranian politicians, faced with a series of military reversals, have increasingly challenged this.

Iran also faces the threat that Trump expired a deadline of two months in May so that talks achieve a result. Iran, being an accomplished negotiator, can test Trump's patience, especially if Witkoff finally demands its ballistic weapons program and financial support for militant forces is also put on the agenda.

A February International Atomic Energy Agency report revealed that the 60% enriched uranium stock has increased sharply since December. Experts say that 90% enrichment The quality of weapon quality material threshold is relatively easy from this point. On February 8, uranium stocks enriched by Irans to 60% had increased by 92.5 kg during the previous quarter, reaching 274.8 kg. Iran says stock is a response to American sanctions.

