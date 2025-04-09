The United States revokes more than 500 foreign student visas





More than 500 foreign students have seen their American visas revoked in recent weeks, while the Donald Trumps administration doubles its repression against universities.

NAFSA, a network of universities and people engaged in international education and exchanges, told Financial Times on Tuesday that it had identified 500 visa revocations by compiling reports in higher education establishments across the United States.

It is an unexplored territory at so many levels, Fanta AW, Managing Director of Nafsa. It is at an unprecedented level and it is completely worrying because there is a lack of clarity that creates anxiety.

The Department of Internal Security and the State Department implement a wave of actions against university students across the country. Establishments often do not know that their students have been targeted and therefore cannot easily follow their cases or offer support.

The revocations of the visa of the state departments oblige students to leave the United States and to reapply the visas after a new control. In addition, the Department of Internal Security had launched a dismissal of status, said AW. In both cases, she added, the call processes were not clear.

There will be a tsunami in upcoming legal affairs, she warned.

Multiple reports have occurred by foreign students and university employees during detention and to face expulsion.

Several universities have expressed warnings to students and teachers against travel abroad for the fear of interrogation or arbitrary detention on return to the United States.

AW said that reports on the revocations of visas had pretended to be students in elite universities, notably Stanford, Harvard and Columbia to a much wider range of higher education institutions across the country. They have targeted many different nationalities for various reasons, especially for traffic violations.

Since the election of Trumps, an increasing number of American teachers have sought jobs elsewhere, and an increasing number of secondary school and colleges have been posting in universities abroad.

The University of Central Europe of Vienna said on Tuesday that American candidates for its programs in the next academic year had jumped a quarter, while the University of Toronto reported a significant increase compared to the past years.

On Monday, 16 associations of American universities called for a briefing of the internal and state security departments, after the non-coordinated orders of the authorities asked students to self-conform.

The group said the orders did not contain any additional information on how to appeal this decision or verification to ensure that errors are not made to identify these people.

The association warned against implications for the country given that international students attended the American colleges and universities, which contributed around $ 43.8 billion to the economy, created 375,000 domestic jobs and contributed to intellectual institutions and global literacy of domestic students.

The Department of Internal Security has not responded to a comment request.

