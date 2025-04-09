China slaps 84% ​​of reprisals on American products in response to Trump





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closure of the third session of the 14th National Popular Congress (NPC) to the Greater People's Hall on March 11, 2025 in Beijing, China.

LINTAO ZHANG | Getty images

China has rejected the pricing policies of US President Donald Trump by turning their samples from US imports at more than 80%.

The prices on American products entering China will drop to 84%, going from 34% from April 10, according to a translation of a office of the tariff committee for the announcement of the Council of State. The hike comes in response to the last increase in the American price on Chinese products more than 100% that started at midnight.

The climbing of the Tit-For-Tat prices threatens to crush trade between the two largest economies in the world. According to the office of the American commercial representative, the United States exported $ 143.5 billion in China in 2024, while the import of products worth $ 438.9 billion.

The Trump administration announced a new radical tariff policy last week, warning other countries not to retaliate. Some nations, including Japan, seemed willing to negotiate on the prices, but China seems to take a harder position and quickly announced a counter-level.

After China's initial response to the deployment of the April 2 rate, Trump announced an additional 50%increase, placing the total level of import taxes on Chinese products at 104%.

“It is regrettable that the Chinese do not want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders of the international trade system,” said US Treasury Secretary on Wednesday after the last announcement of China. “They have the most unbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them.”

The United States had already imposed new prices on China before deploying its complete commercial policy in April. China, as well as Canada and Mexico, were struck new samples at the start of Trump's second term in what the administration said it was an effort to prevent fentanyl from entering the United States

The trade war has frightened investors worldwide by increasing the chances of slower economic growth, higher inflation and drop in business profits, which allowed a high sale in April.

The S&P 500 ended on Tuesday decreasing almost 20% compared to its peak, putting the stock market index with great American capitalization on a lower market. South Korea's Kospitic index fell into a lowering market on Wednesday. Shanghai and Hong Kong shares have also been decreasing since the United States's pricing announcement on April 2.

Get your Pro Live ticket

Join us on the New York Stock Exchange! Uncertain markets? Win an advantage with anbc pro live, an exclusive and inaugural event on the historic New York Stock Exchange.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, access to expert information is essential. As an CNBC Pro AMBONE, we invite you to join us for our first exclusive CNBC Pro Live Exclusive Event Events Employment NYSE on Thursday, June 12.

Join the interactive professional clinics led by our prostcarter Worth, Dan Nilesanddan Ives, with a special edition of Pro Talks with Tom Lee. You will also have the opportunity to network with CNBC experts, talents and other pro subscribers and subscribers for an exciting hour on the legendary soil to exchange.

Don't miss these CNBC Pro ideas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/09/china-slaps-retaliatory-tariffs-of-84percent-on-us-goods-in-response-to-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos