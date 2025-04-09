Trump prices trigger the sale of American government debts





Michael Race

Business Reporter, BBC News

Getty images

Confidence in the American economy falls into falls while investors have poured public debt in the context of growing concerns concerning the impact of Donald Trump's prices.

Governments sell obligations – essentially an IOU – to collect funds on the financial markets for public spending and in exchange, they pay interest.

The United States does not normally see high interest rates on its debt, as its obligations are considered a safe investment, but Wednesday rates increased sharply to 4.5%.

The increase occurred after Trump advanced scanning prices on goods imported into the United States, while the Washington trade war with China increased more.

After the United States has implemented a 104% tariff on China products at midnight on Wednesday, Beijing retaliated with 84% sample from American products.

The stock markets have dropped sharply in recent days in reaction to climbing world trade war and fears of prices raising higher prices.

However, the sale of bonds in the United States poses a major problem for the greatest economy in the world.

The interest rate – or return – for borrowing from the US government over 10 years has increased sharply in the last two days by 3.9% to 4.5%, the highest level since February.

This increase has frightened economists because American obligations are traditionally considered to be a so-called refuge so that investors put their money during financial disorders.

“The rise in bond yields means higher costs for companies to borrow, and of course also governments,” said Colleh Khalaf, head of investment analysis in AJ Bell.

“The obligations should do well during troubles while investors flee security, but Trump's trade war is now undergoing the American debt market,” he added.

While interest rates on American government debt increased, the price of the bonds themselves dropped as demand has weakened due to the unloading of investors.

Mohammed El Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz and former boss of the largest Pimco obligations, said one of the reasons why the American loan costs increased was due to the fact that there had been a “erosion” of obligations considered to be a safe refuge.

He added concerns about the impact of prices on inflation and the US government's budgets were also reasons.

Will the federal reserve intervene?

Some analysts have suggested that the American central bank – the American federal reserve – could be forced to intervene if turbulence continues, in a decision reminiscent of the emergency action of the Banque d'Engangre in 2022 after the mini -budget of Liz Truss.

“We do not see any other option for the Fed but to intervene with the emergency purchases of treasury bills to stabilize the bond market,” said George Saravelos, FX research manager in Deutsche Bank.

“We are entering an unexplored territory,” he said, adding that it was “very difficult” to predict how the markets would react in the coming days when the bond market suggested that investors had “lost confidence in American assets”.

Mr. El Erian told the BBC world to that which the Fed would be “torn” on the action to be taken, since its main mandates are to manage inflation and maximize employment.

Economists have predicted that the American prices, which will be paid by American companies important to foreigners, will increase consumer prices at the national level.

Trump's plan aims to protect American companies from foreign competition and also to stimulate national manufacturing.

However, the tumultuous stock markets resulting from additional tax fears will reach the profits of companies, could ultimately lead companies to reduce jobs and to an economic slowdown.

'Us recession a draw'

JP Morgan, the investment bank giant, increased the probability of an American recession from 40% to 60% and warned that US policy “was moving away from growth”.

Simon French, chief economist of Panmure Liberum, told the BBC that the Fed could decide to reduce interest rates in order to protect American jobs by facilitating businesses because they are faced with higher costs against prices.

He said it was a “draw” on the question of whether the United States would enter a recession.

This is defined as a prolonged and widespread decrease in economic activity generally characterized by a leap in unemployment and a drop in income.

“American sneezes, the United Kingdom catches a cold”

El Erian said the United Kingdom should be affected by the sale of American bonds.

“When the American treasury bills sneeze, British government obligations catch a cold-we have found a significant transition in bond yields in the United Kingdom, which means more pressure on the budget,” he added.

The increase in bond yields of the United Kingdom means “higher borrowing costs for businesses and households,” he added.

The Bank of England warned on Wednesday that American prices “contributed to a significant increase in the risk for global growth” and financial stability.

“Uncertainty has intensified,” he said.

Investors are now betting on the bank to reduce interest rates by four times, to strengthen the economy against potential economic slowdown.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump's goal was to bring back “jobs and manufacturing in the United States, increasing wages, increasing income and relaunching the American dream”.

He said that the Trump administration was looking for the wrong long -standing world commercial imbalances. “

Questions remain on the scale and what type of investors pour American obligations.

There have been speculation certain foreign countries, such as China which has some $ 759 billion in American bonds, could sell them.

Mr. Saravelos warned that there could be “no winner” to this trade war. “The loser will be the world economy,” he added.

Watch: Does the United States are heading in a recession? Three warning signs to be monitored

