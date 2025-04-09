Dividend yield is up to 11%! Here are three of the British passive income stocks to be considered.





Those who search for more than average passive income flow should consider the following FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks. The reason is:

Frez Nilo

Buying gold and silver stocks should be thought of in the current uncertain climate. And I think the FTSE 100, the Fresh Nilo, can be a particularly attractive option that dividend investors can consider.

At 4.1%, forward dividend yield is more comfortable than the average of 3.3%of UK stocks.

Precious metal prices rose sharply from about $ 3,170 per ounce to the highest record last week. They can fall further from the current level of $ 3,010.

However, I think that the price of gold can be higher as the basic gold demand is still strong, and as the macro economy and the designated scientific fear increase, the price of gold can be higher. According to the World Gold Council, gold support exchange transaction funds (ETFs) recorded more inflows in March and recorded a total stake (3,445 tons) since May 2023.

In this background, I believe that the share price of Frez Nilo can provide more powerful capital gains with sound passive income.

Bluefield Sun Income Fund

More recent, the profit for renewable energy stocks has been very plain. Since 2008, higher interest rates have lowered their stock prices with their asset value.

Bluefield Solar Income is one of the low -priced renewable energy experts since late 2022. But if interest rates fall, it can be time to consider receiving some stocks.

As demand for non -frequency assets increases, especially healthy investments can be proved. This specific FTSE 250 fund is appealing to me due to a 10% dividend yield.

Bluefield, which owns the solar and wind assets of the UK, also has long -term growth potential as renewable energy is steadily acquired by fossil fuels. I think it is worth considering even if it does not guarantee the British bank rate cut.

Phoenix Group

Undoubtedly, my favorite choice of these three dividends is Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX). 11%is the second highest yield in FTSE 100.

Ultra -high dividend yields are sometimes impossible, and investors who buy such high -wage stocks can be caught in the long run. But I have no such concern about this blue chip.

Even during the COVID-19 period, we have paid large and increased dividends since 2019. Cash creation is an exception, and in 2024, it provided 1.4 billion operating cash production two years before the plan.

Powerful financial foundation (Solventi II's Solventi II capital ratio has reached 172%and looks good for maintaining this record.

It is also recommended for the company's significant long -term income opportunities and the potential impact on future payments. Okay, it is faced with a significant competition that can affect sales volume and damage. However, it is optimistic that profits can increase as the UK's booming elderly population leads the demand for retirement products.

In the meantime, the loan conjugation table, which is rich in cash, will help to continue to pay the market use dividends even if the pressure on consumer expenditure and income is applied.

