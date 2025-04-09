Universal is building a British theme park





UNIVERSAL, which has completed the theme park full of the latest Nintendo-and Harry Potter in the United States, is now planning to build a new theme park and resort in the UK. The billions of dollars of projects will be the UNIVERSALS FIRST EUROPEAN theme parks, and the 476 -acre complex is expected to begin in the UK Bedford, about 60 miles north of London next year.

The British government said the theme park, which is scheduled to open in 2031, will be one of the largest and most advanced targets in Europe and is expected to create nearly 50 billion ($ 64 billion) in the UK economy by 2055 and attract 8.5 million visitors in the first year. Rumor has it since the COMCAST NBC Universal acquired a significant mass of Bedford Land in December 2023.

Today we have finished the contract for billions of pounds of investment with one of the largest entertainment parks in Europe, and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expects the project to create 28,000 new jobs, such as construction, AI and tourism.

This announcement is ahead of starting the third Orlando Park, EPIC University on May 22. Orlando expansion includes new LANDS on how to train Nintendo, Harry Potter, Classic Movie Monster and Dragon Franchise.

It's too early to say exactly what a new park will accompany, but the proposal for universal destinations and experience includes a theme park with a number of theme lands with different types of entertainment that utilizes universal original immersive storytelling, rides, attractions and elaborate and advanced technologies. The resort plan includes a 500 room hotel with on -site sleeves, restaurants and entertainment options.

We must wait for universal to bring an existing land theme, or to experience the British project, or choose a completely new one. The ID is expected to participate in the construction of six lands around the franchise that Harry Potter branding crosses other global parks, which is an opportunity to completely depend on the UK native speaker.

