Bond Sell Off rests questions about us, the status of refuge,





A high sale on the bond markets of the US government has sparked fears about the growing spinoff of President Trumps Prices and reprisals by China, the European Union and others, raising questions about what is generally considered to be the safest corner for investors to cover themselves during disorder.

The yields on treasury bills at 10 years, the reference for a wide variety of debts increased by 0.2 percentage points on Wednesday, to 4.45%, a major decision on this market. Barely a few days ago, he had exchanged less than 4%. Yields on the 30 -year obligation also increased significantly, at some point, exceeding Wednesday 5%. Borrowing costs worldwide have also pulled higher.

The sale occurs while investors have fled more risky assets in the world in what some fear parallel to what has become known as Dash for Cash episode during the pandemic, when the treasury market broke down. Recent measures have changed a long -term relationship in which the US government's bond market has served as a security port during stress.

Volatility has increased while the stock markets have dropped in the middle of the fear that the American economy will rush into stagflation, in which economic growth is contracting while inflation increases. The S&P 500 is now about to enter a lower market, which means that it has dropped by 20% compared to its recent summit.

World security status is in question, said Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management. Disordered movements occurred this week because there is no safe place to hide.

Scott Bessent, the secretary in the United States of the Treasury, sought to write concerns on Wednesday, brushing the sale as nothing more than investors who bought assets with money borrowed before covering their losses.

I believe that there is nothing systemic on this subject, I think that it is uncomfortable but normal deleveraging that takes place on the bond market, he said in an interview with Fox Business.

But the measures have been significant enough to raise broader concerns about how foreign investors now perceive the United States, after Trump decided to slap the prices on almost all of his business partners. Some countries have sought to conclude agreements with the administration to reduce their rate rates. But China retaliated on Wednesday, announcing an 84% levy on American goods after Mr. Trump increased the rate of tariff on Chinese products to 104%.

In an article on social networks on Wednesday, former secretary in the United States of the Treasury Lawrence H. Summers said that the wider sale suggested a generalized aversion to American assets on the global financial markets and warned of the possibility of a serious financial crisis induced by the Tariff policy of the United States.

We are treated by global financial markets as a problematic emerging market, he wrote.

