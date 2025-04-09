In the United States to monitor the social media of immigrants for anti-SemitismExBulletin





The agency of the Ministry of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, said that social media projections will affect immigrants who request a permanent residence status and foreigners affiliated with educational establishments. Rebecca noble / afp via getty images hide legend

Citizenship and immigration services in the United States have announced that it would begin to detect the social media of immigrants for anti-Semitic activity as a reason for refusing requests for immigration benefits. The projections will affect people who request a permanent residence status as well as foreigners affiliated with educational establishments. The policy will come into force immediately.

In a statement published Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Internal Security said that it “will protect the fatherland against extremists and terrorist foreigners, including those who support anti -Semitic terrorism, violent anti -Semitic ideologies and anti -Semitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or [the Houthis]. “”

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we have no obligation to admit or let them stay here,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Deputy Secretary of DHS Public Affairs.

The announcement comes as a result of the arrests and highly publicized detention of pro-Palestinian student activists such as Mahmoud Khalil and Rumeysa Ozturk, who alleges the government engaged in anti-Semitic activities. Their lawyers deny allegations.

In a statement to nPR, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, The National Deputy Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Said: “The Spirit of Joseph McCarthy is Alive and Well in the Trump Administration, Which Has Spent Months Dishshonestly Mischaracterizing Legitimate Criticism of the Israeli Government Crimes in Gaza as Antisemitic, Pursuing Witch Hunts Into American Colleges, and Threating the Free Speech Rights of Immigrants.

“It is a privilege to have a visa to live and study in the United States of America,” said Kristi Noem, interior security secretary, published last month. “When you defend violence and terrorism, this privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country.”

