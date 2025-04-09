



Gerry Georgieva, Tom Edgington, Lucy Gilder

BBC Check

EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

President Trump justified his radical rates with a series of claims on how the United States is victims of “unfair trade”.

He imposed prices – or import taxes – on world countries, including a rate of 125% on goods imported from China. In response, China increases its prices on American imports.

Some Trump's statements on trade are not founded or even false. BBC VERIFY looked more closely.

Do the United States earn $ 2 billion a day from prices?

“We are making a fortune with prices – $ 2 billion a day,” Trump said about his new pricing regime on Tuesday.

BBC VERIFY cannot find any published figure that show it.

The US Treasury Department publishes a daily declaration on the amount that customs duties go to the federal government.

The data of April 7 – which include the impact of some of Trump's previous prices – amounted to $ 215 million (168 million).

This figure is well below Trump's claim.

He may have based it on forecasts for the coming year.

The United States imported $ 9 billion (7 billion) of goods per day last year.

Some analysts have calculated that the average rate of Trump prices (April 2) is 22%.

The application of this to these import figures will allow you $ 2 billion (1.6 billion) per day.

But this calculation assumes that the volume of American imports would remain at this level.

Another way in which Trump could have reached his figure is to base him on what his sales advisor said on April 6.

Peter Navarro said the prices would increase $ 700 billion (546 billion) per year and – from that – you can reach around $ 2 billion a day.

It is not clear how Navarro has found its silhouette and analysts have since argued that it could be much lower.

The BBC Verify asked the White House the testimony of Trump.

Does the United States manage a deficit of $ 1 billion with China?

A trade deficit occurs when a country buys more than another country than it sells and Trump says that the United States has a huge with China.

“We have a trade deficit in a dollars Billion with China,” Trump told journalists on April 7.

The United States has a large trade deficit in goods with China.

Official figures show that it exceeded a little more than $ 295 billion (230 billion) in 2024 – which is much below 1 TN (780 billion) claimed by Trump.

Globally, in 2024, China exported nearly $ 1 billion (780 billion) more goods than it imported.

But, contrary to what Trump said, this figure applies to all countries, not only in the United States.

Does Canada invoice 270% on American dairy products?

Trump said Canada is inviting American farmers a 270% rate on their dairy products.

“Canada invoices for our dairy products 270%. No one knows it. They charge you 2% for the first two cartons of milk and after that, you go up to 270,” said Trump.

It is true that Canada imposes high prices on American dairy products – including 241% for milk, 270% for dairy powder and 298% for butter – but they only apply under specific conditions.

As part of the Canadian system, American dairy products can enter the country in franchise or with very low prices – until certain quotas are exceeded. Once this happens, higher prices are applied.

Getty images

A tariff war could create in a uncertain way for American dairy producers

According to the American Department of Agriculture (USDA), the United States exported $ 1.14 billion (892 m) of dairy products in Canada in 2024.

Despite the volume of trade between the two countries, the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) – which represents the American dairy industry – said that “the United States has never approached” to overcome quotas.

The IDFA, however, argued that Trump questions Canada's approach, saying that tariff quotas as well as Canada's milk pricing policy distorts trade. But he also declared that a pricing war “would create uncertainly and additional costs for American dairy producers”.

Commercial expert David Henig, from the European Center for International Political Economy, told BBC Verify that Canada was very protective of its dairy market, but stressed that “President Trump had in fact negotiated the most recent trade agreement between Canada and the United States”.

Does the EU import no American car?

Getty images

Trump exaggerates when he says the EU takes “no” cars.

In addition to China, Trump distinguished the European Union (EU) which, according to him, had been formed “to screw the United States”.

“You know, we take their millions of cars. They don't take cars. They don't take our agricultural products. They don't take anything,” he said.

While the United States imports more EU cars than it exports to it, Trump's assertion that there are no cars is false.

In 2024, the EU imported 164,857 cars made in the United States worth 7.7 billion (6.6 billion), according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Many others went in the other direction – 749,170 cars manufactured by the EU were exported to the United States last year worth 38.5 billion (33.3 billion).

Trump's assertion on agricultural products is also false.

The EU bought $ 12.8 billion (10 billion) of American agricultural exports in 2024, making the fourth largest EU export market in America – according to the USDA.

BBC verification will examine more commercial complaints.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7vnnd89e0jo

