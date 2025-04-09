Trump strikes with 125%prices, after China increased the reprisal rate





Bangkok President (AP), Donald Trump, increased on Wednesday on China to 125%, a few hours after China increased 84% American import taxes and promised to fight until the end of a growing battle that threatens to disrupt trade between the two biggest economies in the world.

The new rate deducted by Beijing, which has taken effect, comes in response to Trumps previously to increase the price on Chinese products to 104% in the context of the increases that have struck American trade partners worldwide. Europe and Canada also retaliated Wednesday with new prices on imports from America.

Citing the lack of respect, Trump responded by increasing the prices on China at 125%, while stopping prices on most countries for 90 days.

Hikes are the last of an ongoing trade war that threatens to increase consumer prices in America and derail Chinas' attempts to invigorate its slow economy. The Chinese government's response reports its determination not to comply with the pressure, despite the risks.

Buyers walk near a Nike store in Beijing, China, Tuesday April 8, 2025 (AP photo / NG Han Guan)

If the United States insists on accelerating its economic and commercial restrictions further, China has firm will and abundant means to take the necessary countermeasures and fight until the end, said the Ministry of Commerce before announcing its last price hike.

Beijing has also imposed restrictions on business with nearly a dozen American companies and said that it was launching a new challenge to the US Tariffs of the World Trade Organization.

China is a major exporter for us but more n ° 1

The United States has sent a 199 billion dollars record for exports to China last year, while China exported $ 463 billion in goods and services to the United States, third behind Mexico and Canada, according to the US trade department.

China was the main source of American imports as recently as 2022, but it has lost ground in favor of the neighbors of the Americas in the middle of increased tensions with the United States.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China has accused the United States of retreating many principles which supported its approach to trade and investment. He said Trumps Prices would have a significant impact on European companies exporting from China to the United States, forcing them to rethink their commercial models and supply chains.

This will result in a substantial increase in operational costs and ineffectiveness, and ultimately higher prices for consumers, he said.

The containers send horns through the Bosphorus Strait, on the way to the port of Chinas Jingtang at the Russian Port Novorossiysk, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday April 8, 2025. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

Although the United States and China want to find a way to return to the negotiating table, it will not be an easy way to sail with the two double countries and bilateral commitment to a virtual dead point, said former US trade official Wendy Cutler, vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

China does not seem interested in negotiations, as some countries have started to do.

If the United States really wants to solve problems through dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefits, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism has published a travel notice asking its citizens to assess the risks of visiting the United States as tourists and being caution. The opinion, which came shortly after the announcement of the tariff hike, cited the deterioration of economic and commercial relations as well as the security situation in America.

The festive supplies imported from China are stacked outside a store in the Los Angeles toy district, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (AP photo / Jae C. Hong)

Trump has now raised the price on Chinese products five times since it took office in January. The first two increases of 10% have each encountered what analysts described as a measured response from China which left the door open for talks.

But after Trump announced an additional 34% rate on Chinese products last week, as well as prices on other countries of its liberation day, China has equaled this with a rate of 34% on imports from the United States

Trump then added a 50% rate on goods from China, saying that negotiations were dismissed and bringing the US cumulative price to 104%. China responded by increasing the price on American products of the same amount, which brings its total rate to 84%.

The latest Chinas measures include the addition of 11 American companies to a list of unreliable entities that prohibits Chinese companies from selling them products that may have military uses. Among the companies are American photonics, and Synexxus, which both work with the American army.

A Chinese position document issued on Wednesday said that the United States had not honored the promises it made during a previous trade agreement for a concluded phase in Trumps' first mandate. For example, he said that an American law that would prohibit Tiktok unless it was sold by his Chinese parent company violates a promise that would not pressure the other party to transfer technology to its own individuals.

Trump signed an order for Tiktok to take place for 75 more days last week after a potential agreement to sell the application to American owners was put on the ice. Representatives of Bytedance, the parent company, told the White House that the Chinese government would no longer approve an agreement as long as there may be talks on trade.

History and facts have proven that the increase in the United States in the prices will not solve its own problems, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement presenting the document. Instead, it will trigger strong fluctuations on the financial markets, will increase the inflation pressure of the United States, will weaken the American industrial base and increase the risk of an American economic recession, which will only turn over on itself.

New Volvo vehicles awaiting the expedition to the port of Yangtze, in the city of Nanjing in the province of East Chinas Jiangsu, Wednesday April 9, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)

The researcher of Associated Press Yu Bing and the producer of Videos Liu Zheng in Beijing and the writers Paul Wiseman and Didi Tang in Washington contributed to this report.

