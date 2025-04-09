In the United States to retaliate against international carbon samples from ships





Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

The United States has threatened to retaliate against any international tax imposed on ships for its carbon emissions in the midst of crisis talks to agree on such a measure this week.

Washington has urged other members of the international maritime organization to reconsider their support for measure, adding that the United States would not attend this week's negotiations, according to three people close to talks.

If such a manifestly unjust measurement goes forward, our government will examine reciprocal measures to compensate for the costs invoiced to American ships, read a copy of the American message seen by the Financial Times.

These measures would impose substantial economic charges on the sector and stimulate inflation worldwide.

The intervention is likely to anger the environmentalists and the countries which have led to solid measures to decarbonize expeditions, in particular after President Donald Trump has imposed significant costs on trade thanks to his radical rates.

The maritime transport industry was also shaken by an American bill for the billing of costs of up to 1.5 million dollars on each ship built by Chinese calling in its ports.

On Friday, IMO countries should agree on an economic measure that could include the very first world prize for industry carbon emissions, a development that could have implications for the future orientation of climate regulations.

Those who are particularly exposed to climate change such as the nations of the Pacific Island called for a direct debit up to $ 150 to be imposed on each ton of carbon diversion.

Such a measure on the international regulated maritime industry is also considered by environmentalists as a rare opportunity to start collecting a global fund to combat climate change, some calling for these funds to be directed to poor countries.

The industry, which remains almost entirely dependent on fossil fuels and is responsible for around 3% of global emissions, has been slow to decarbonize due to the limited availability of green fuels which can supply large ships.

As a member of the IMO member, the United States has committed an agreement in 2023 to make zero net delivery emissions before 2050 or around 2050, as well as defining an economic measure to achieve this objective.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has promised to withdraw the United States from various international organizations and agreements, including the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

The greatest economy in the world has now warned in its message that the objectives contained for shipping would little use the use of expensive and not proven hypothetical fuels, adding that it rejects all efforts to impose economic measures against its ships according to GHG emissions.

The United States has declared that this was opposed to any proposed measure which would finance any environmental project or other unrelated projects outside the maritime sector, as well as proposals that would give preferential treatment to less developed countries.

Recommended

Less than 1% of the world's expedition fleet was recorded in the United States last year, and the country is considered a less influential player in IMO than in other international forums.

OMI mediators seek to conclude agreements by world consensus, but can put proposals for a vote. Participants in London talks said that the Member States have not yet reached a consensus, with proposals ranging from a levy on each tonne of shipping emissions to a carbon credit negotiation system.

But the last American intervention is in accordance with the combative approach to Trumps diplomacy and its ambition to withdraw from existing climatic agreements.

President Trump clearly said the United States would not accept any international environmental agreement that will unduly or unfairly overcome the United States or the interest of the United States, the United States said in its message to OMI member states.

Although we will not ignore the threats to our natural environment, President Trump promised the American people a return to the domination of energy.

Climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Explore the FTS cover here.

Are you curious to know the commitments of the FTS environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific objectives here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9332ac62-c116-4a84-93f3-9a5a53466f62 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos