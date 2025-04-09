



Rachel Rachel Reeves said Donald Trump's global trade war is more essential for the UK to improve the Brexit transaction with the EU ahead of the major summit next month.

Reeves forced the UK to pursue ambitious economic agenda at the EU/British reset talks, but the government continues to exclude all measures to join the EU Customs Union again.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the chairman said that the British could exploit the confusion of the president of the United States by presenting it as a place for investment.

Her opinion is evidence of the stability and security provided by the UK on the day when the government confirmed the support of a new theme park in Bedford, 60 miles north of London.

At 11 Downing Streets, Reeves added that Britain wants to improve trade with European partners. It was more difficult for British companies to export Europe, especially small companies since BREXIT. I think many people are closed in the European market.

She said on May 19 that the summit between the UK and the EU can refresh our relationships and make business more easily.

Reeves added: I think I have a willingness to look at all the tariffs and non -observation barriers to withhold trade from countries around the world in the current environment.

Regardless of the current challenge of global trade, whether Ukraine's invasion of Russia, many developments are much larger orders to improve trade relationships with Europe.

Reeves forced Keir Starmer to get ambitious approaches to removing EU trade barriers. She suggested that the British should improve the rules of Brussels and market access to existing industries such as chemicals.

However, EU officials warned of the British cherry picking part of the single market and warned that the official UKS goal has not changed. This includes careful defense cooperation, food trade barrier removal and mutual recognition of qualifications.

Reeves met with the top city executives, including Andrea Rossi, the chief executive of the Lloyds Banking Group, CHARLES NUNN and HARGREAVES LANSDOWN, and Andrea Rossi, the chief executive of Hargreaves Lansdown.

She promised to talk about the influence and response that the government wants to see with the response to Trump tariffs and global economic falls.

Reeves said: No one wants to see the trade war. No one is interested. The Knee-jerk reaction would not be good for the UK business or the British jobs, so I approached it in a responsible and calm way.

The superintendent added that when he went to Washington at the end of this month, he would negotiate US trade transactions when he went to Washington.

She said at the end of this month, there is no doubt about the agenda for trade in the IMF, she said.

She declared nothing to respond to the tariffs imposed by Trump in England. The British government has declared mutual rise in the same countries as China, but the British government has declared that it is approaching tariffs with cool heads.

Reeves said that the US media giant, COMCAST's decision to invest in Bedford's billion pounds, showed the actual confidence in the UK economy, the government is investing in local transportation infrastructure to promote the project.

She was able to choose from many other countries with many comasts, but the fact that they chose the UK shows our great advantages in the strengths of our economy, continuous strengths and creative industries.

Reeves said the global economic turmoil was discovered by Trump's tariffs, making the UK a more attractive place for international investments.

She said that growth is the most important mission of this government, and this groundbreaking project, which is a groundbreaking project, is evidence of the stability and security provided by the UK as an investment place.

She said the economy would benefit 500 billion won through a strong combination of tax income. [and] Also, the job to be created, the money for people to put in your pocket.

The development and operation of the site is estimated to create 20,000 jobs in various construction and creative industries as well as the retail and hospitality sectors.

Reeves is at risk of a global trade war on whether the government has to react to support the UK economy that is already shaken or take economic measures.

When she asked about the possibility of tax hikes or expenditures, economic stability and fiscal stability are the main core of strong and growing economy, and why we are dedicated to these fiscal rules as a government.

