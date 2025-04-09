



Palestinian Islamic group Hamas submitted a legal submission to be removed from the list of terrorist groups specified in the British government list.

Hamas, who attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, was mainly killed by more than 1,200 civilians and 250 hostages, which was not a terrorist group, but a Palestinian Islamic liberation and resistance movement. It is claimed to be a goal.

This claim is included in the Witness Statement of Mousa Abu Marzouk, the head of the Hamas International Relations, and the claimant of the British home assistant YVETE COOPER, published by Drop Site News.

His statement is that the UK government's decision to continue to acquire Hamas is an unfair symptom of solid support for Palestine's Zionism, Apa Lertheid, occupation and national purification. Hamas was not threatened by the UK despite the ongoing competition for the massacre of our people.

Home Office said it did not mention the issue of delivery.

Hamas IDQ, the Hamass Military Wing, was defined by the UK in 2001. In 2021, political wings that operate Gaza were also regulated, and the British government described the two wings of artificial and Hamas as a single terrorist organization.

If the organization is defined as a terrorist organization, it is, above all, to belong, to show support, to show support, to wear clothing, or to carry articles openly with articles.

The HAMASS Legal Team said that it was illegal to accept the payment from the documents provided to delete a site that summarizes legal claims. Lawyers say: Hamas does not deny that the terrorist law 2000 belongs to the extensive definition of terrorism. Instead, this definition points out that it deals with all groups and organizations around the world that achieve political goals that use violence, including Israeli troops, Ukrainian troops and British troops.

Terror is defined as the use or threat of behavior, including serious violence or property damage to those who have influenced the government or international government or threatening the public or the public, and must be carried out to develop political, religious, religious, racial or ideological causes.

Hamas is represented by River Way. Lawyer State: The police began the political threats and persecution campaigns of journalists, academics, peace activists and students for perceived support for Hamas rather than allowing freedom of media. The British should be able to speak freely about the struggle to restore the right to self -determination to Hamas and Palestinians.

They claim that they oppose the British obligations under international law to prevent massacre and crime against humanity, and end the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory. Hamas says it is the only effective army that resists such an act.

Shadow Foreign Minister Priti Patel said: Hamas is a terrorist organization supported by Iran, including kidnapping, torture and murders, including the British people. They are constantly threatening our security and peace and stability in the Middle East, and there are weapons and training facilities that are dangerous and threaten our interests. They did not respect human rights, life and dignity and suppressed those who lived for too long.

