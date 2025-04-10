



Donald Trumps said that the trade war is more essential for the UK to improve the trading relationship after the Breksit with the European Union.

The government ruled that it was re -joined for the EU Customs Union, but the prime minister insisted that the UK wanted to improve its trade relationship with Europe, given the difficulties of exporting products from all over Europe.

Reeves is trying to get an ambitious approach to removing trade barriers with the union.

In an interview with Financial Times, she told the UK -EU summit in 19 that it would refresh our relationships and make a company easier.

In the current environment, I believe that the country is more willing to look at all the tariffs and non -observation barriers that all over the world withhold trade.

Regardless of the current challenge of global trade, whether Ukraine's invasion of Russia, many developments are much larger orders to improve trade relationships with Europe.

Reeves refuses to withdraw from Trump while the war can be presented as a place for stability for the UK.

The government also said it has secured a contract to build the first universal theme park in Europe. The prime minister said it would grow in England, bring jobs and joy.

Reeves said that the decision of Comcast, which decided to build a theme park in Bedfordshire, showed the strength of our economy and was a sign of a continuous relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The superintendent urged the UK to adjust regulations in accordance with the rules to improve the existing industry and market access, including Brussels and chemicals.

After fresh tariffs, the superintendent tried to alleviate the fear of market volatility. She said she talked to Andrew Bailey, the British bank governor who said that the market is effective in MP and the Woori Bank system is flexible.

Reeves said he would negotiate US trade negotiations when he headed to Washington for the IMF meeting of the Global Treasury Minister at the end of this month.

When she asked if she had to raise the future tax or cut spending, Reeves added: Economic stability and fiscal stability are the main core of strong and growing economy, and we are dedicated to its fiscal rules as a government.

