Lay's unveils the finalists for the “Do Us a Flavour” competition: see the flavors





USA Today tries to guess the finalists of “do us a flavour” of Lay

The “Do Us a Flavour” competition is due to three favorites. Lay challenged USA Today to guess finalist flavors.

What is your idea of ​​a chip of $ 1 million?

This was the question posed by last year of Lay in their Do Us a Flavour competition which generated more than 700,000 fans' submissions across the country.

On Wednesday, The Chip Company unveiled the three finalists and it will now be up to the fans to decide which flavor will be crowned the winner.

According to Lay's, the three finalists are:

Lay's Grilled Grilled Cheeselay's Valentina & Limelay's Wavy Korean in Korean style

Between April 21 and June 13, customers are invited to try the three flavors, available in stores nationwide and to vote for their favorite on dousaflavor.com.

The old winners include flavors such as the crisp Taco of Lay, the cheese bread with cookies & gravy and Lay and Lay.

Here is what you need to know about each of the three finalists.

Grilled cheese with a pose bacon

According to Lay's, this flavor was subjected by Paula George de Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

“This finalist is a tasty and nostalgic ode combining two of the favorites of everyone Bacon & Greld Cheese,” said Lay's in a statement.

The company said that George was inspired by the grilled cheese recipe from his father as a late father and “hopes that the flavor will bring fans the memory of a delicious homemade meal, appreciated on the crunchy cheese of the secular potato butt,” said the press release.

What restaurants are Easter 2025 Easter? Details on Chipotle, Starbucks, Cracker Barrel, Plus

Valentina & Lime de Lay

This flavor, subject by Araceli Huerta from San Jose, in California, is a “fiery and fiery finalist” who has a punch, according to Lay's.

“The flavor recalls Huerta's favorite childhood snack made by her mother, a bag of classic Lay crustles thrown with the valentina spicy sauce and fresh lime,” Lay's said in a press release.

Lay corrugated Korean style chicken in Lay

This flavor was subjected by Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, Virginia, according to Lay's, and is inspired by her family's time in South Korea.

“A little spicy, a little soft and wavy of Korean style chicken is there to add a street restoration flair to the alley of snacks,” said Lay's in the press release.

Gabe Hauari is a national news journalist in USA Today. You can follow him on x @ gabehauarior send him an email to [email protected].

