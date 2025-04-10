The judge orders the White House to restore access to the media to the American news agency | Freedom of news from the press





The judge indicates that the prohibition of Trump's administration at the American press agency for presidential events violates the free press rights of the first amendment.

A federal judge ordered the White House to restore full access to the Associated Press (AP) to report on presidential events, almost two months after the news agency's ban by US President Donald Trump for refusing to rename the Gulf of Mexico The Gulf of America in his reports.

On Tuesday, the United States district judge, Trevor N McFadden, was appointed by President Trump, judged that it would be a violation of the rights of freedom of expression of the American constitutions if the government discriminated against press organizations for the content of their reports.

Under the first amendment, if the government opens its doors to certain journalists, whether at the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere, it cannot close these doors to other journalists because of their views, McFadden wrote in its decision.

The constitution requires no less, he said.

He does not grant the AP treatment, he wrote. But it also cannot be treated worse than its peer cable service. McFadden also said that this decision did not prohibit government officials to choose the points of sale to which interviews or responses.

We did not know when the White House would respect the decision of the judges, who will not be implemented for a week to give the government time to answer or call.

The decision, while a preliminary injunction, presented the AP a major victory at a time when the White House challenged the press on several levels, said the press organization in a report on the decision of the judges.

The APS victory comes after Trump called the Radical Press Agency Lunatics following the organization's refusal to adjust its reports in accordance with Trump's executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Would keep them away until they agree that it is the Gulf of America, Trump said at the time.

AP spokesperson Lauren Easton said the news agency was satisfied by the court's decision and said the decision was affirming the fundamental right of the press and the public to speak freely without government reprisals.

Katie Fallow, director of assistant disputes at the Knight First Amendment Institute of Columbia University, said that the first amendment means that the White House cannot prohibit the media from covering the president simply because they do not penetrate his favorite language.

The white house's press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was appointed in the trial with the Chief of the White House Susie Wiles and the deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, did not immediately comment on the issue.

Despite the victory, the PA reported Tuesday that one of his journalists and a photographer had been refused to join a procession with the White House press pool shortly after the decision.

