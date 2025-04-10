American actions shoot for historical gains after Trump ended most of his prices





The actions of the United States of New York (AP) skyrocketed one of their best days in history on a euphoric Wall Street on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that he would temporarily stop at most of his prices, because investors hoped so desperately.

The S&P 500 jumped 9.5%, an amount that would have a happy new year for the market. He had flowed earlier in the day on the concerns that prevails over the trade war could lead to the world economy in a recession. But then came the publication on social networks that investors around the world were waiting for and wanted.

I have authorized a 90 -day break, said Trump, after recognizing the more than 75 countries which, according to him, negotiated on trade and which had not retaliated against his last increase in prices.

Read more: China increases the price on American products to 84% and promises to fight until the end

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, later told journalists that Trump had stopped his so-called reciprocal rates on most of the country's largest business partners, but by maintaining his 10% tariff on almost all global imports.

China was a huge exception, however, Trump saying that prices were 125% against his products. This raises the possibility of more swings to come who could stun the financial markets. The trade war is not over and an increasing battle between the two largest economies in the world can create many damage. American actions are also still below the place where they were barely a week ago, when Trump announced world prices on what he called the Liberation Day.

But Wednesday, at least, the emphasis on Wall Street was on the positive. The industrial average of Dow Jones reached a gain of 2,962 points, or 7.9%. Composite Nasdaq jumped 12.2%. The S&P 500 had its third best day since 1940.

The relief occurred after doubts have slipped into the question of whether Trump cared about the financial pain that the US stock market took because of his prices. The S&P 500, the index at the center of many 401 (K) accounts, came during the day almost 19% below its record established less than two months ago.

This surprised many professional investors, who have long thought that a president who used to chase Dow files under his watch would withdraw politicians if they sent markets in shock.

The Wednesday rally moved away the S&P 500 index far from the edge of what is called a lower market. This is what professionals call it when a decrease of 10% of 10% for American shares, which occurs around each year, graduated in a more vicious decrease of 20%. The index is now down 11.2% compared to its record.

Wall Street also obtained a boost from a relatively smooth sale of American Treasurys on the bond market on Wednesday. Previous jumps in treasury yields had shaken the market, indicating growing stress levels. Trump himself said on Wednesday that he watched the bond market becoming a little uncomfortable.

Analysts claim that several reasons may cause the increase in returns, including hedge funds and other investors having to sell their cash obligations to collect funds in order to compensate for losses on the stock market. Investors outside the United States can also sell its American treasure due to the trade war. Such actions would lower the prices of treasurers, which in turn increase their yields.

Whatever the reasons that are going on, the higher yields on treasures add pressure on the stock market and increase rates for mortgages and other loans for households and American companies.

The movements are particularly notable because the yields of the American treasury have not historically dropped during the frightening markets for the market, because the obligations are generally considered as some of the safest investments possible. This week, Sharp Rise had brought the yield to the treasure at the age of 10 where he was in late February.

After approaching 4.50% in the morning, the 10 -year yield fell to 4.34% after the Trump break and the Treasurys auction. It is still up compared to 4.26% late Tuesday and only 4.01% at the end of last week.

Of course, the trade war is not over. Bessent and Trump have clearly shown their anger against China, which increased its own prices on American products and announcing other countermeasures with each movement that Trump has made.

China said earlier that it would increase tariffs on 84%American products on Thursday. If the United States insists to further increase its economic and commercial restrictions, China has the firm will and the abundant means of taking the necessary countermeasures and to fight until the end, the Ministry of Commerce.

Later, the secretary in the United States of the Treasury declared in a message to the countries of the world, but perhaps the most directly targeted to China, does not retaliate and you will be rewarded.

The rally on Wednesday gave the latest reminder that some of the best days of the US scholarship was grouped in some of its worst days historically. This is one of the reasons why many financial advisers suggest that they do not try to time the market and sell stocks and other long -term investments when nervous, due to the risk of lacking such huge days.

The biggest gain for the S&P 500 since the Second World War was an increase of 11.6% on October 13, 2008, for example. It was during the depths of the great recession, when the concerns was high that the financial system collapsed and the S&P 500 was in the midst of almost 57% of its peak at the end of 2007 to its bottom in March 2009. A few weeks later, the index had another of its best days in history, on 10.8%.

Wednesday gains were widespread on the US stock market and 98% of the S&P 500 index shares rallied.

Airlines and other actions that need customers feel confident enough to travel for work or for holidays.

Delta airlines climbed 23.4%. Earlier in the day, he had drawn financial forecasts for 2025 while the trade war blurs the expectations for commercial and housewives and depress reservations in the travel sector. All in all, the S&P 500 increased higher by 474.13 points to 5,456.90. The Dow Jones Industrial won 2,962.86 to 40,608.45, and the Nasdaq composite jumped from 1,857.06 to 17,124.97.

In the stock markets abroad, the indices fell in most of Europe and a large part of Asia after their closure before Trumps announced.

Londons FTSE 100 fell 2.9%, Tokyos Nikkei 225 flowed 3.9% and CAC 40 dropped 3.3% in Paris. Chinese shares were an aberrant value and the indices increased 0.7% in Hong Kong and 1.3% in Shanghai.

Commercial editors AP Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

