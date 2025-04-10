



Trump discussed the options to expel publicly and private citizens, said press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump's joke about wanting to “expel” the American citizens imprisoned with the notoriously cruel penitentiary system of El Salvador, which the White House has in fact discussed such a policy.

A journalist asked Trump on Monday if he approved the idea of ​​sending American citizens to Salvador, because his administration has already sent hundreds of non-citizens there, mainly immigrants from Venezuela who lived in the United States, the White House tried to justify his actions by affirming that these people were members of violent gangs, but a survey by CBS LNERS revealed that portrayed.

Trump responded positively to the idea of ​​also sending American citizens currently incarcerated in the prisons of El Salvador.

“I love it,” said Trump, adding that he would be “honored to give them” to this country.

The president admitted that he was not sure whether what he argued was legal.

Related story

A new report does not include a final list, which means that there are probably many other examples of owned citizens.

“I do not know what the law says about this, but I cannot imagine that the law would say something different,” he said, adding that he considered the idea of ​​an economy for the United States

Legal experts have noted that such an action would undoubtedly be following the eighth amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

“It is incredibly illegal that there is not even a suspicion possible to do so under any circumstance,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, principal researcher at American Immigration Council. “This violates international law and the American constitution. Period. End of history. ”

On Tuesday after Trump's first comments, Tuesday after Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the administration was pursuing such a policy.

“The president said that if it was legal, just, if there was a legal journey to do it, he is not sure. We do not know if there is, it is an idea that he simply floated and discussed very publicly as in the effort of transparency,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt also noted that Trump had discussed the idea “repeatedly publicly” and that he also “discussed in private.

In conjunction with the latest actions of the administration refusing the rights of the regular procedure, such a policy could lead to citizens and non-citizens, with or without criminal proceedings, deported to foreign prisons, which are not subject to American standards as the eighth amendment a result.

In this dissent, Sotomayor said that the position of the administration in a case involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal American resident who was expelled to El Salvador without regular procedure, would endanger the citizens and non-citizens of everyone's rights.

“The involvement of the position of governments is that not only non-citizens but also the citizens of the United States could be withdrawn from the street, forced in planes and confined to foreign prisons without any possibility of reparation if judicial control is illegally refused before withdrawal,” wrote the associated justice. “History is not unrelated to such regimes without law, but this system of laws of nations is designed to prevent, not their increase.”

Angry, shocked, overwhelmed? Act: Support the independent media.

We are witnesses of a chaotic first month in the presidency of the prevail.

In recent months, each decree has given shock and perplexity an essential part of an strategy to make the right turn inevitable and crushing. But, as the organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember Truthout last November, together, we are more powerful than Trump.

Indeed, the Trump administration has crossed the decrees, but as reported to us in Truthout, many are in legal limbo and are faced with judicial disputes by unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to cancel the anti -racist and dei teaching programs are blocked by education teachers, staff and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country come together to revive the alarm on ice raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights and protect each other in moving solidarity shows.

It will be a long fight to come. And as a non -profit media, Truthout plans to be there to document and build resistance.

As we undertake this survival work, we use your support. Please, if you find value in what we are doing, join our community of Sétainers by making a monthly or punctual gift.

This article is under the Creative Commons license (CC by-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish the terms of the license.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://truthout.org/articles/white-house-press-sec-says-trumps-seriously-considering-deporting-u-s-citizens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos