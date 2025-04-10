The Israeli murder of the American adolescent in the West Bank Sparks IndignationExBulletin





The mourning people carry the 14 -year -old Palestinian body, Amir Rabee, an American citizen, during his funeral in the village of Turmus Ayya, in the West Bank occupied by Israeli on Monday.

Like Aviv, Israel, the murder of the weekend of an American Palestinian adolescent by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank, sparked an uproar of parents and members of the Palestinian territory as well as the United States.

Amir Rabee's family, 14, said that he had chosen olives with two friends, also American citizens on Sunday when Israeli forces shot them.

The Israeli army said it opened fire to three people who endangered the drivers by launching rocks in a road in the village of Turmus Ayya, killing a person and injuring the other two.

The American State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen in the West Bank, offering his condolences to the family.

He recognized the Israeli army declaration that murder was part of an operation to combat terrorism and which the army was investigating.

Rabee was born and grew up in New Jersey until his family moved to their ancestral Palestinian city in the West Bank, Turmus Ayya. It is a city near Jerusalem where many Palestinian American citizens reside.

The boy's father Mohammed Rabee said he had called the United States Embassy in Jerusalem to ask for medical help when he learned the shooting, but it did not happen in time, and he had to go to an Israeli military base in the city of Nablus to identify and collect the body of his son.

When they were asked for comments on the incident, the United States Embassy referred the Department of State Department.

“It was naked, all blood everywhere,” said Mohammed Rabee.

He said he wanted answers from the Israeli government.

“They call it [Amir] A terrorist, “he said.” Even if he was doing something wrong, he is less age. “He said, how could the soldiers shoot him with several bullets?

The Israeli army published a black and white video showing what she said was Amir Rabee throwing stones, but the elder Rabee said it was impossible to say if it was his son or not.

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, D.-NJ, said that Amir's death was “atrocity” and that the Democratic Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy demanded “responses from the Israeli government”.

“The tragic loss of life stresses that the current course of the conflict continues to make too many on too many people,” Murphy said in a statement.

The last American killed in the West Bank

The State Department said that he was aware of the deaths of five American citizens in the West Bank since the attack led by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The last one was a 26 -year -old Turkish woman who was killed by Israeli forces in September 2024 during a demonstration she attended in the West Bank.

Last year, four other American citizens were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip by the Israelis. The four families of these killed Americans declared that they had heard nothing from the Ministry of Justice; They said that there was no indication that the American authorities investigated the death of their relatives.

The head of the department of foreign relations of the municipality of Turmus Ayya, Yasir Alkam, said that it was time for the administration of President Trump to take action.

“Put some pressure on Netanyahu administration to at least protect its citizens living in Palestine,” he told NPR.

An increase in violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank

The United Nations documented an increase in violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli settlers and soldiers since the attacks led by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023. He declared that 99 Palestinians had been killed by the last report of the Israeli UN office in the end.

Israel launched its last military operation in the West Bank last month after the end of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said that he eliminated activists who, according to him, operate in the refugee camps. According to the UN, recent Israeli security operations have moved tens of thousands of Palestinians

Nuha Musleh contributed the reports of Ramallah, in the West Bank. Michele Kelemen contributed to the reports of Washington, DC

