UK passport renewal: urgent warning as the price rises

British passport prices will increase 7 % tomorrow. The action, which was announced three weeks before the home office rises, will increase the cost of simple online applications to 6 ~ 94.50 on April 10, 2025.

Why is this happening? Can you avoid the rise? And how is the cost compared to other European countries, especially Ireland? This is the main question and answer.

Does another inflation increase?

yes. Increasing all passport fees is more than 7 % more than the current inflation ratio. It increased 9 % in February 2023 and increased 7 % in April last year. The cumulative increase is required from almost two years to 25 %.

Why is that happening?

The government says: The new commission continues to move to a system that meets the cost through the people who use the home office guy to help reduce the dependence on general taxation funds.

The ministers argue that the government does not make a profit due to the cost of passport application.

Home offices also say that most people get their passports quickly. It is processed for less than 3 weeks except 3 of 1,000 simple applications.

The website passportWAITIME.CO.UK says that the average renewal of adult passport takes 10 days and the new adult passport takes 14 days.

Is the passport cost of almost $ 100?

nice question. Simple renewal is made online and as a result, costs are reduced. However, the current approach to 100 is nearly seven times the cost of renewal of the driver's license and is also an online proposal.

It is beneficial to see other places. Some of the income is expensive to deal with British citizens at the British border. This seems unfair: Even if we all pay the same passport, people who are lucky to travel often will benefit unbalanced.

The fee is also about overseas consular support, including lost passports or stolen passports. The issue of niche and affected travelers or travel insurers must be funded in terms of losing passports or stolen.

Do I have to renew it ahead of the rise?

maybe. If these two conditions are applied, the renewal will be better until April 9 (the day before the increase).

Your British passport is not valid to travel to the EU or other places by November 25, 2025. We plan to travel abroad before the date.

Is it worth paying an additional cost for jumbo passports?

If you travel often with the European Union.

After BREXIT, the UK requested that the UK travelers were treated as a third national citizen by the EU, and the larger Chengen area was completed in the entry and exit. One passport page is consumed for each return trip.

The problem is not actually about traveling to Europe. This is because the border guards must attach extra paper if necessary. Many countries other than Europe require a clear page for visas.

If you pay an additional 12 (13 years old), 20 pages will be 20 more.

How is the price compared to other European passports?

poorly. British passports are the most expensive in Europe. The price increase will be equivalent to the UK passport almost Italy (116/97) and Denmark (DKR893/100).

Switzerland is much more expensive Switzerland (140SFR/123).

However, Switzerland and many other Cheng -gu regions have an ID card alternative that can travel to more cheaper and more than 30 countries (not England).

How about Ireland?

Lucky luck from Ireland's island or a foresight to have an ancestor in Ireland is in the most powerful position as possible and can ignore the British passport.

Irish passport holders traveling to Chengen can use the Fast Track queue. They are not subject to the red tape of the entry-Exit system and will not require Etia. There are no restrictions on the time that the British can spend in the EU.

From April 2, all foreign visitors, except Ireland, require ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization). It will make Irish passports most powerful in Europe if it is not the world.

Irish passports are much cheaper than the UK, but additional fees for postage reduce savings.

Crucially, the Republic is also valid for five years, not 10, because the cost of child passport is much lower.

Four families will spend 312 people in the UK passport from April 10th.

Should I get a second British passport?

In some situations: if you visit an incompatible country, such as Israel and some Middle East countries; Or if you have to apply for a long time while traveling abroad due to employment or lifestyle.

If there is a reason for the second passport, the application is simple.

