The United States takes a higher break for most countries but strikes China stronger





Emma Rossiter and Sam Hancock

BBC News

Look: “ they became Yippy '', says Trump on a 90 -day price break

President Donald Trump announced a 90 -day break for countries struck by higher American prices, but a trade war with China has increased.

In a spectacular change of policy, just hours after the samples against around 60 of American business partners, Trump said that he was authorizing a “reciprocal rate lowered by 10%”, while negotiations were continuing.

At the same time, he increased the prices on the goods of China to 125%, accusing Beijing of a “lack of respect” after having retaliated by saying that he would impose prices of 84% on American imports.

This occurs a week after Trump has announced import taxes on all goods entering the United States, in the biggest upheaval in international trade in decades.

Its plan has established a reference rate of 10% on all imports – which remains in place – but also higher rates on partners that the White House described as the “worst delinquents” for what the president considers as unfair business practices.

This included the European Union of 27 members, Vietnam, South Africa and many others – all of which were to be at the end of the American rates ranging from 11% to more than 100%.

The main market disorders followed Trump's announcement last week, with sales that trigger billions of losses around the world, many Americans fearing price increases and certain analysts predicting increased chances of recession.

On Wednesday, before Trump said that he suspend the higher prices on goods from countries other than China, the US government has experienced interest rates on its debt peak at 4.5% – the highest level since February.

A few hours later, when the change was announced, the American shares failed by the S&P 500 surfed 7% in the afternoon trading. Later, he closed the exchange of the day by 9.5%, while the Dow Jones jumped 7.8%.

Announcing the last iteration of his plan on Truth Social, Trump said that he was allowing a 90 -day break on the prices for countries that had not retaliated against his samples.

The additional price on Beijing, he said, will come into force immediately. “At one point, let's hope it in the near future, China will realize that the days of tear in the United States and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote.

Watch: Trump says he would plan to meet Chinas Xi Jinping on prices

The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, insisted that the change of policy had not been influenced by the world falls, but the senior democrat Chuck Schumer said that the decision showed that Trump was “in shock and withdrawal”.

Speaking in front of the White House, Trump later said that the amendments in his pricing policy had “had to be done” because people “became Yippy”.

“I took a 90-day break for people who did not retaliate because I told them” if you retaliate, we will double it “-and that's what I did with China,” he said, adding that he was thinking, “everything will work incredible.”

He also said he thought that Chinese President Xi Jinping “was going to want to conclude an agreement.”

In the United Kingdom, which was not affected by changes, because he was already on the list of countries receiving the reference rate at 10%, a spokesperson N ° 10 said that “trade war was in anyone's interests”.

A source also said that Washington's developments showed that “cool and calm can bear fruit”.

The current display between China and the United States – the two biggest economies in the world – started when Trump announced new prices last week.

China was struck by an additional 34% rate, in addition to a 20% levy that the president had set up earlier this year. However, Beijing quickly retaliated with a 34% price on American imports in China.

In response, Trump threatened an additional 50%, bringing the total to 104% on Tuesday, if Beijing has not fallen. China has not changed course and said it “would fight until the end” if the United States “insist on provoking a pricing war or a trade war”.

Only a few hours after the 104% prices of the United States started earlier, Beijing announced that it would increase its own prices on American products by 34% to 84% from Thursday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday that the United States “continues to impose prices on China in an abuse”.

He said that China is opposed to such “intimidation practices” and that the United States must show “an attitude of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity” if he hopes to solve the problems by negotiation.

The deterioration of the relationship between the two nations could see that their trade in goods will decrease up to 80% – a drop of $ 466 billion (363 billion), according to forecasts from the World Trade Organization.

“Our evaluations, enlightened by the latest developments, highlight the substantial risks associated with additional escalation,” said Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO head.

Far from China, Trump's last plans have not affected other recently announced rates already at stake.

These include 25% import taxes on cars and automotive parts in the United States, which entered into force on April 2, and an additional 25% rate on all imports in steel and aluminum.

Earlier Wednesday, the European Union approved a first series of reprisals against the United States, which should come into force on April 15. The block, on the list of trade partners of the “worst offense” of Trump, was to receive personalized prices of 20%.

But because the EU reprisal rates had not yet entered into force, the White House included it on the list of countries to be capped at 10%.

Meanwhile, the so -called reference rate never applied in Canada and Mexico – the main trade partners of the United States – and a White House official declared that none of the two was online to receive the basic rate of 10%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5y66qe404po

