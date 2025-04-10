We are almost there: British and India agree with 90%of the free trade contract | Trade policy





The UK and India agreed to 90%of the Free Trade Agreement, and this week, companies were called by negotiators.

There is a hope that the British government will succeed in finishing a highly greedy trade transaction with India, a growing economy of 1.4 billion people this year.

Government sources said the Guardian included a visa for Indian workers and the mobility, which was one of the most controversial issues in negotiations.

We are almost there. We were nearby at any time, but conversations at the political level cut both methods, sources said.

In a briefing with the British negotiations of the Ministry of Trade and Trade on Tuesday, I heard that companies were agreed to 90%of the transactions and some of the undetermined issues related to whiskey, automobiles and pharmaceuticals were agreed.

The final transaction can mean a dramatic decline in car exports to Scotch Whiskey and India, and helps that the two sectors of the US economy have been greatly exposed to the influence of Donald Trump's tariffs in the US.

There was a demand from the company before the conversation between Rachel Reeves and Indias Finance Minister Nirmala Sithaaman about the bilateral investment treaty in parallel with the Free Trade Agreement with the British and India.

The treaty to establish legal protection of investment between the UK and India is the first priority of the minister because of the benefits of the British financial service sector.

Sitharaman attended dinner working with Reeves and Keir Starmer on Tuesday night. Wednesday, on Wednesday, she visited New Delhi in February and talked with Jonathan Reynolds, who officially started the talks.

Sitharaman said at an event held at the high -ranking officers in India on Tuesdays that India is looking for more bilateral trade agreements as uncertainties have increased worldwide to this day.

Talking to reporters after the talks on Wednesday, she said she had a great positive sense and dedication to conclude a British-Indian contract soon. The ministers announced a 128 -meter package after a new export transaction and investment with India.

Reeves is essential to go faster to begin economic growth, pursuing trade trade with countries, including India.

Keshav MurugeSH, the chief executive of Technical company WNS, which is expanding its headquarters in London, said it will revolutionize and create innovation in the two countries.

Some of the issues that remain in the trade trading negotiations this year included some agricultural exports and indie as demands that should be excluded from the coming border taxes.

The Guardian said last year that India demanded the exemption from the UKS carbon border coordination mechanism (CBAM).

The tax is controversial because tax is designed to support British steel producers by leveling countries and stadiums with low carbon charges or at all.

In January 2022, the United Kingdom began negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement with India, which is considered one of the biggest prizes of BREXIT. The conservative government has not succeeded and tried to make a quick deal.

