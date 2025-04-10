



The British government is gathering foreign ministers of almost 20 countries and organizations to establish a group that leads the war camp of Sudan to peace.

The meeting held at the Lancaster House in London on April 15 led to the second anniversary of the North -South War, leading to the world's largest humanitarian crisis, but continued to be left in the world of diplomatic priorities in the world. Half of the population is desperately lacking food, and 11 million people have migrated internally.

This initiative is in danger of David Lammy, a British foreign minister. Because you may need to pressure the UKS Middle East allies to promise not to arm the war parties anymore.

Along with Germany and France, co -hosting the meeting with the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom did not invite to London. Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a semi -military group that attacked the Bi Arabian group from two war parties, Sudanese troops, or Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and Darpur.

The two sides believe that the diplomatic energy will be best suited to the competitors that diplomatic energy should be required among competitors, and the injustice of war crimes will be over.

Foreign Minister Ali YouSSEF sent a letter to Lammy to protest his exclusion. YOUSSEF also called the invitation to the UAE, Chad and Kenya meetings as stakeholders in the war.

The Sudanese government criticized the massacre of massacre by secretly arming RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti. On April 10, the UAE condemned the government's decision to insist on the UAE contest.

Not only Egypt, but also the Sudanese government, supported by another allies in the UK, was also charged with war crimes. Sudanese and RSFs were officially criticized for using hunger as a weapon of war.

The harsh spotlight is also very likely to fall from London on the impact of USAID cuts on the provision of humanitarian aid in London and the withdrawal of academic organizations that monitor war crimes and monitor famine.

NGOs, such as Human Rights Watch, also call for emphasis on the importance of private protection regardless of the ceasefire at ministerial meetings.

Kate Ferguson, a co -director of the NGO Protection approach, said at an event to preview the meeting, as follows, as a result of the rapid evolution of the area of ​​various army and the civilians facing various attacks.

She added: needs a new vehicle for private protection. This is the moment of creating something desperately needed, whether it is a conscience or union of contact group.

Ferguson added that citizens are facing unimaginable triple threats of armed conflict, hate crimes and humanitarian disasters.

Avaaz's Shayna Lewis said: the solution that can have the greatest impact on private protection is the restoration of the communication network. More than 25 million people have been cut off on the Internet and cannot send text or call them. This explains why half of the British population is equivalent to being blocked in the outside world and why it is so difficult for the media to deal with means.

