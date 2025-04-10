The British gold leaf produces spikes, with Trump's trade war, which causes the US Treasury's “fire sales”.





The 30 -year -old gold leaf production reached the highest point as US President Donald Trump's trade war continued after Wednesday 1998.

The return on the 30 -year gold leaf or British government bonds rose 5.518%on Wednesday morning and 16 Basis points, surpassing the previous 27 years of 5.472%in January.

The British sells in the bet that the British bank should reduce interest rates faster than this year. Money Markets now predicts a fare reduction of at least one -fourth points in the bank in May, while some have set the price by half.

While the US bond market experienced a big selling this week, the sector is at risk of LIZ Truss moment, while falling can threaten the superiority of the vault.

On the contrary, the return on bond prices in the US 10 -year Treasury was less than 3.90%, down to 4.42% overnight, down, as it dropped to 4.42% overnight.

DARIO Perkins, an analyst at TS LOMBARD, said: for the first time in my career, IM is listening to a wide range of skepticism on the capacity of US policymakers. It is about recklessness.

“This is why many global investors compare UKS's Liz Truss instances. Especially the US bond market seems unstable.

The surge in yield is not the same as the UK's response to the truss mini budget, but Perkins warned. Perkins warned:

If the yield rises too quickly, it is a threat to financial stability. However, the central bank cannot completely give up worrying about inflation, especially after four years of missing goals. I don't want to reduce the rate, but I can't sit in my hand while the market is breaking.

So far, sales in the bond market were not as dramatic as the Liz Truss era, but analysts pointed out why investors sell government bonds.

The first is that hedge funds and leverage investors are raising cash to cover the margin currency, and can fill the holes to fill liquid assets such as bonds.

Second, investors can sell mixed asset funds with both stocks and bonds, and the latter can simply suffer mortgage damage during the flight from everything that smells dangerous.

Meanwhile, Calvin Yeoh, a portfolio administrator of the hedge fund Blue Edge Advisor, told Bloomberg: This is the fire sales of the Treasury. “

The return on US Treasury bonds increased when Donald Trump took office. The 30 -year US financial yield, an indicator of long -term federal borrowing costs, has raised the 14 -Basispoint of Asia's transaction time to 4.91%, but it also lacked an initial rate of 5.02%.

It has risen since the US president has been inaugurated by the country's tariffs since the early 20th century.

Investors generally hope that the return on bonds will fall during the sale of the stock market with the movement of safe assets. At the same time as the stock decreases, the yield increase indicates trust in the market. Since the yield is inversely proportional at the price, the rapidly increasing yield means price drop as demand falls.

The movement of the 30 -year bond in the UK was more dramatic. According to London Stock Exchange Group data, it has increased more than 5% to 5% since late 2023. It was 4.9157%or 0.2 percentage points higher than Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank analysts say this action [US bonds are] I lost its traditional refuge status.

He said: Therefore, there is no signal that the market can successfully find the floor, and as the US economic downturn increases, investors continue to priced, and it feels that the asset class has not been saved.

