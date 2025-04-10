The UK and India rush to secure trade transactions after Trump tariffs.





The United Kingdom and India talked about close financial cooperation to secure trade transactions, in a hurry to secure trade negotiations with New Delhi officials, as Donald Trump's trade war president had a new stimulus after negotiations.

An Indian government official said on Wednesday that trade discussions with England are very well underway and can reach agreements on trade agreements in the next few months.

When former British prime minister Boris Johnson promised Diwali in October 2022, there was a false dawn before the trade agreement of the two countries.

But Indian officials predicted that the US pressure was a new stimulus on long -standing trade negotiations with the UK and the EU, and New Delhi and Brussels were expected to complete the latter contract this year.

India, which began a trade dialogue with the United Kingdom three years ago, faced 26 %tax on US taxes on products on tariffs around the world. Keir Starmer also demanded faster trade negotiations after the United States imposed a 10 %imposition of British imports.

The negotiations have previously discovered problems including the British social security payment visa for Indians who have previously sent the Indian visa to the company and the Indians who have been assigned to the company in the UK.

The UK hopes to have a better access to the Indian market for advanced manufacturing, clean energy, financial and professional and business services.

British Prime Minister Rachel Rachebes met with Nir Mala Mala Raman Indie As Minister of London, London, for the British-Indian economy and financial dialogue on Wednesday, and promised to accelerate trade transactions.

She said that our relationship with India has long been soaked, widespread and extensive, and rejoices in the progress that has developed to further develop it through this dialogue.

The two sides have promoted multiple transactions to explain that the trade relationship is intensifying. Paytm, an Indian digital payment app, plans to invest in the UK, and COVENTRY University announced that it has a license to open a campus in Gujarat.

Early Reeves promised to pursue better trade transactions around the world, including India, EU, Gulf, Korea and Switzerland.

Reeves includes the Lloyds Banking Group's Charlie Nunn, Hargreaves Lansdown's Dan Olley, M & G's Andrea Rossi and L & G's Antnio Sames, the British provides foreign investor elasticity in the world of turbulence. I said I can.

One person who attended the meeting said:

The person added that there was no significant response to market turmoil from Trump's tariffs, but volatility would affect all economies.

