



Washington today, the Ministry of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designates five entities and a person based in Iran for their support for key entities that manage and supervise the Irans nuclear program, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Aeoi-Subordina Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (Tesa). Today's action, which targets the entities that get or manufacturing, critical technologies for Tesa and Aeoi, are considered an American policy that Iran will be refused a nuclear weapon, as indicated in the presidential memorandum of national security 2.

The reckless pursuit of Iranian nuclear weapons regimes remains a serious threat to the United States and a threat to regional stability and world security, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The treasure will continue to take advantage of our tools and authorities to disrupt Iran attempt to advance its nuclear program and its broader destabilization program.

Today's measures have been taken in accordance with the executive decree (EO) 13382, which targets the proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (ADM) and their means of delivery. The president included Aeoi in the annex of the OE 13382 and the American State Department redefined on January 30, 2020. The Treasury appointed Tesa on November 21, 2011. Tesa regularly collaborated on the projects in support of the AEOI.

Targeting the production of Iranian centrifuge

Tesa plays a crucial role in Irans Uranium enrichment efforts thanks to the production of centrifugals used in the installations belonging to the AEOI.

The Technical and Engineering Company of ATBIN ISTA based in Iran (AIT) supports Tesa by facilitating the acquisition of components of your foreign suppliers. The Iranian National Majid Mosallat (Mosallat) is president of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the AIT. Mosallat supervised the purchase and shipping of items to Tesa on behalf of the AIT.

Pegah Aluminum Arak Company (PEGAH) based in Iran manufactures aluminum products for Tesa.

Pegah and AI are appointed in accordance with the OE 13382 for having provided or attempted to provide, financial, material, technological or other for or services or services in support of Tesa. Mosallat is designated in accordance with the OE 13382 to act or claim to act for or in the name of, directly or indirectly, a.

Companies supporting Aeoi

AEOI is the main Iranian organization responsible for research and development activities in the field of nuclear technology, in particular the enrichment of the centrifuge in Irans and the enrichment of the laser of the uranium programs. Aeoi oversees several Iranian companies that undertake nuclear work in Iran.

In July 2023, Aeoi formed Thorium Power Company (TPC) based in Iran and instructed TPC to develop reactor technologies powered by Thorium. Thorium fuels can be used to raise uranium-233 fissile for use in various applications related to nuclear.

The Construction and Development Company of Iran-based reactors (Satra Pars) is an Aeoi-Subordinate company responsible for a number of nuclear reactor projects.

Azarab Industries Co. (Azarab), based in Iran, is a general entrepreneur responsible for the construction of power plants, refinery, petrochemical and cement. Azarab is controlled by Aeoi and has contracts to produce equipment for nuclear power plants.

TPC, Satra Pars and Azarab are designated in accordance with the EO 13382 to be held or controlled by, or act or claim to act for or for the name of, directly or indirectly, aeoi.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interests in the ownership of the designated persons described above which are in the United States or in possession or control of American people are / are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt, American sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or transit) the United States which involves any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons. Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked people.

Exports, re -exports or transfers of articles subject to American export controls involving people included on the list of ITBs in accordance with the OE 13382 may be subject to additional restrictions administered by the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of Industry and Security. See 15 CFR section 744.8 for more information.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

Click here for more information on individuals and entities designated today.

