



Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, former Russian governor of Sevastopol, illegally merged, became the first person to be the first guilty judgment in violation of UKS sanctions.

Ovsiannikov was convicted of bypassing sanctions and money laundering after receiving 76,000 people from his wife and 76,000 from his new Mercedes.

His brother Alexei Owsjanikow was also convicted of bypassing sanctions and allowing DMITRII to use economic resources. These are the first guilty rulings to enable the designated person.

In 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Vladimir Putin, appointed DMITRII OVSIANNIKOV as the governor of Sevastopol, a position held by July 2019. He was sanctioned by the EU, and when the UK left the EU, financial sanctions were imposed in accordance with the Russian regulations in 2019.

I was sanctioned, but Dmitrii ovsiannikov secured a British passport because of the British father in January 2023. DMITRII arrived in England on February 1, 2023 and joined Clapham's brothers and two young children.

In the same month, Dmitrii ovsiannikov was able to deposit to Mercedes -Benz GLC 300 SUV by applying for a bank account with his wife transfers 76,000. But the bank realized that he was on the British sanctions and freezes his account.

DMITRII recovered his deposit and his brother Alexei Owsjanikow bought a car instead to ensure Dmitrii driving.

At the time, DMITRII knew that he was under the UK's sanctions, and he had already applied his name to the foreign federal and development office.

DMITRII ovsiannikov was arrested and interviewed in January 2024. Alexei Owsjanikow voluntarily attended an interview on his role that enabled sanctions. Four months later, Alexei paid more than 40,000 tuition fees for his youngest youngest children and violated sanctions.

The NCA Secretariat Graeme Biggar said: Dmitrii ovsiannikov and his brothers were clear that they were subject to these sanctions and intentionally took action to bypass control.

This guilty ruling also shows not only the designated individuals in our radar, but also enabling violations of regulations.

Today's verdict is evidence of NCAS's efforts and resolutions fighting with Kleptocracy Cell, which has suffered more than 180 confusions to eliminate or reduce the crime threats filed by Putin -connected elite and their ine -blur after the invasion of Ukraine.

Stephen Doughy, Minister of FCDO's sanctions, said: Ovsiannikov can be hidden in our sanctions. Prove that today's verdict is not.

We are doing our best to increase pressure on all those who help the brutal war in Putin, his Cronies and Ukraine.

When the government came to the office, we made it clear that sanctions were made most effectively and decisively and strongly.

We have worked with colleagues from all over the government to provide the right tools to the law enforcement agency so that the sanctions execution system is effective, efficient and strong when necessary.

Julius Capon, a troop prosecutor of Crown Prosecution Service:: The sanctions system was introduced to encourage Russia to stop military action because Russia hoped to be interrupted by people who had power in normal international business transactions.

DMITRII ovsyannikov was a famous civil servant appointed by President Vladimir Putin as the governor of Sevastopol after Crimia was illegally merged by Russia. He knew that he was in the British sanctions list since 2017, but he decided to ignore it.

Another member of his family intentionally tried to violate sanctions and showed a complete ignorance of the law.

We hope that this will send a clear message that CPS and NCA investigators will work closely together to find a conviction of sanctions busters.

We start the proceeds of the crime procedure and illegally get cash and assets.

April 9, 2025

