



Ksenia Karelina, also known as Khavana, is in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday June 20, 2024. AP / AP Hide Legend

Moscow, Russia, the United States and Russia, announced that they had made another prisoner to exchange the second exchange of this type since Donald Trump returned to the White House, promising to improve relations with the Kremlin and to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the agreement negotiated by the intelligence agencies of the countries, Russia released Ksenia Karelina, a double Russian and American citizen who had served a 12 -year sentence in a colony of maximum security prison.

Originally from the Russian mountains of Russia who then moved to Los Angeles, the 33 -year -old ballet dancer was detained during her visit to her parents in Russia in February from last year.

The reason: Karelina had given a little more than $ 50 to a Ukrainian charitable organization in the United States, on February 24, 2022, the day when Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors accused her of financed the Ukrainian army, an accusation for which she was then found guilty of betrayal.

Under the exchange, the United States had released Arthur Petrov, a Russian double Russian citizen accused of illegally exporting military quality electronics to violate American sanctions against Russia about its actions in Ukraine.

The exchange was negotiated through the country's security agencies and carried out at an airport in the capital of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

The video sequences published by the Federal Security Service of Russia showed the Tarmac exchange, the one that seemed much less tense than several exchanges of American prisoners which took place under the Biden administration and included condemned spies and political prisoners.

Instead, security officials, their fuzzy faces of sight seemed to be amicably discussing with their American interlocutors while Karelina and Petrov looked at him.

Petrov, receiving a medical inspection aboard a Russian government plane, noted that he was “a little tired” but had no complaints concerning his treatment with the American authorities.

In the statements of the Russian state media, the FSB also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had published a grace in Karelina before his release.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the job during his daily briefing with journalists.

Karelina’s lawyer also told Russian Media that her client had made family calls on the road.

On the American side, the director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, was on site personally to bring Karelina back to the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first announced the news of the exchange.

Officials of the White House also celebrated the liberation of Karelina as another victory for what they boasted as the approach of the “peace by peace” of President Trump to diplomacy.

“The American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back in the United States,” wrote Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an X post.

“She was wrongly detained by Russia for more than a year and President Trump obtained his release,” added Rubio, noting that Trump “would continue to work for the release of all Americans.”

In February, Trump's White House negotiated the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher who served a drug trafficking, in exchange for the Russian cybercrimina condemned Alexander Vinnik.

This decision was largely considered a gesture of the Kremlin to give a more friendly tone with Trump given his declared ambitions to re -engage with Moscow and negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine.

