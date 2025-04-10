The American postal service recommends new prices for July – Newsroom





Washington, DC – The US postal service has today submitted an opinion to the Postal Regulatory Commission (RPC) for price changes in dissemination services to take effect on July 13. The new prices include an increase of 5 cents in the price of a first class cachet forever from 73 cents to 78 cents.

The proposed adjustments, approved by postal service governors, would increase prices for the products of the diffusion services by around 7.4%. If it is favorably examined by the Commission, price changes would include:

Product

Current price

Expected price

Letters (1 ounce)

73 cents

78 cents

Letters (measured 1 ounce)

69 cents

74 cents

Domestic postcards

56 cents

62 cents

International postcards

$ 1.65

$ 1.70

International letter (1 ounce)

$ 1.65

$ 1.70

The additional opening price for letters in a single piece will drop from 28 cents to 29 cents. The postal service also searches price adjustments for special service products. In particular, the postal service will apply a price reduction of 12% for postal insurance when sending an item.

As changes to the distribution and shipping market continue, these price adjustments are necessary to carry out the financial stability requested by the organization's delivery plan at 10 years. USPS prices are among the most affordable in the world.

Following an RPC directive, the postal service file two price sets for service products and marketing package services. Although only one set of prices will come into force on July 13, these prices deal with the proposal awaiting the printed matter linked and expanding marketing mail, pending the approval of the Commission. USPS will publish additional communications to approach price changes in these categories.

The RPC will examine the modifications before they are provided to take effect. The full deposit of postal service prices, with the prices of all products, can be found on the commission website in the Daily Listings section. The Dissemination Services file is file n ° R2025-1. Price tables are also available on the postal explorer website of the postal service in PE.USPS.com/pricechange/index.

Postal products

Customers can buy stamps and other philatelic products via the postal store at USPS.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail by mail by mail by mail philatelic or in post office offices. For buffer products officially under license, buy the USPS collection officially under license on Amazon.

