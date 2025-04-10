



Golf with the United States offers young people aged 6 to 18, a free one-year subscription to young people on the course, graciousness of Bank of America. Registration for the program is open until May 24, 2025 and includes access to thousands of courses on 97 markets for $ 5 or less per turn. The courses are in the youth course network.

When children get involved in sport, they learn first -hand on achieving their objectives and developing skills throughout the life that helps them to prosper, said David Tyrie, president, marketing, digital and specialized customer solutions, Bank of America. By working with young people on the course to help make golf more accessible, helped develop sport while having a positive impact in our communities.

Thanks to golf with us, Bofa will also bring unique teaching opportunities to young people in certain spring, summer and fall markets by organizing a series of free clinics featuring professional golfers, athletes and celebrities passionate about golf.

Membership of the program also includes a disability index recorded in the Golf Golf Information System (Ghin) of American Golf Associations, continuous development as well as learning opportunities. Interested families can register for young people on the course and learn more about the golf offer with us on Bofa.com/golfwithus.

Golf has the power to shape young lives in an incredible way – not only through sport itself, but through friendships, the confidence and the opportunities it creates, said the CEO of young people on the Adam Heieck course. Thanks to this partnership with Bank of America, it allowed more children from the whole country to get on the route and discover what is possible. This partnership only depends on golf; It's about opening doors and changing the future.

Young people in Race and Bofa recently announced a multi -year strategic partnership to extend access to golf across the country for young players who are challenged to find an affordable place to play. As part of the agreement, the Bofa helps to finance the general expansion of the locations of the municipal prices participating in the program. To date, more than 2,000 courses are young people on national levels.

The bank will promote golf with us thanks to a series of advertisements from the Masters tournament. Bofa is a champion's tournament partner and has teamed up with the Augusta National Womens Amateur since 2019, organizing annual golf clinics for young people in the Augusta region, GA. In 2025, Bofa became the partner presenting The Golf Invitational for female amateur golfers in partnership with the Annika Foundation founded by the Legend of Golf Annika Sorenstam. In addition, Bofa has been associated since 2002 with the amateur championship of Latin America and the amateur championships in Asia-Pacific.

Beyond its growing golf partnership portfolio, Bofa is also associated with emblematic brands in sports that share a vision of excellence and success to deepen relations with customers, inspire and present teammates, create a lasting economic impact in communities and stimulate growth, on a global and local scale, thanks to the power of sport. To find out more, visit.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/sports

Bank of America is one of the main financial institutions in the world, serving individual consumers, small and medium -sized businesses and large companies with a full range of banking products and services, investment, asset management and other risk management products and services. The company offers unrivaled convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumers and small businesses with 3,700 retail financial centers, around 15,000 ATM (automated cashier machines) and the award-winning digital bank with around 58 million digital users verified. Bank of America is a world leader in wealth management, business and investment and exchanges in a wide range of asset classes, serving companies, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers advanced support to around 4 million small businesses thanks to an innovative and easy -to -use online product suite. The company serves customers thanks to operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. The actions of Bank of America Corporation are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

Youth on Course, a 501 non -profit organization (C) 3 whose headquarters are in Monterey, California, offers young people 18 and under access to opportunities that change life thanks to golf. Since its creation in 2006, young people of the members of the course have played more than 4 million golf series subsidized for $ 5 or less in thousands of partner courses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Its members include the best juniors in sport, in competition on AJGA and underestimated tours, the United States National Development Team of the United States Golf Association and all collegial levels. The organization constitutes new ways for young people to develop in the game via opportunities, including the Drive Club, Careers on Course, Leadership Council and its annual prices of university scholarships. The Youth Older Old Race network extends membership for 19 and over, offering young adults opportunities to connect to additional events, access to exclusive offers and to network with the best employers in the golf industry. Supporters can participate in various initiatives, including young people from 100 holes, the vintage cup and online auctions to help finance access to golf for young people. More information on young people on the course can be found by visiting Youthoncourse.org or Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Tiktok and X.

Andy Aldridge, Bank of Americaphone: [email protected]

Daniel Monroe, Youth on Corcierbuffalo Groupphone: [email protected]

