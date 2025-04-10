



Moscow takes out the former American-Russian ballerina for the German-Russian businessman released by Washington.

The United States and Russia have completed an exchange of prisoners in the United Arab Emirates, Moscow releasing the US national Ksenia Karelina and Washington releasing the German-Russian businessman Arthur Petrov.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Karelinas' lawyer confirmed the former ballet dancer on Thursday, accused by Russia of betrayal.

Karelina was arrested in Russia last year and found guilty of betrayal after having made a donation of $ 52 to an American charitable organization helping Ukraine in a case criticized by American and ridiculous authorities.

The American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back to the United States.

She was wrongly owned by Russia for over a year and President Trump obtained his release. @Potus will continue to work for the release of all Americans.

Secretary Marco Rubio (@secrubio) April 10, 2025

In return, the United States has released Petrov, responsible for illegally passing the military-related microelectronics in Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report was confirmed Thursday by Russias FSB Security Service, according to a press release quoted by the press agency in the State of Russia, Ria Novosti.

According to the FSB, Petrov has already returned to Russia, Al Jazeeras Yulia Shapovalovas de Moscow reported.

Petrov was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 and extradited to the United States, where he was also accused of wire fraud and money laundering.

Thanks to the water

CIA director John Ratcliffe, and a senior Russian intelligence official led talks for the exchange in Abu Dhabi, according to a CIA official quoted by the newspaper.

Today, President Trump has brought back another American from Russia, said Ratcliffe to the newspaper. I am proud of the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort, and we appreciate the government of the water for having allowed the exchange.

This is the third exchange of high-level prisoners between the United States and Russia since August and the second since US President Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump, who looked for better links with Russia in February in February praised the release of the American school Marc Fogel.

We were very well treated by Russia, Trump said at the time. I hope this is the beginning of a relationship where we can end this war [in Ukraine].

Despite the warming of American-Russia relations, the American president failed to start stopping the fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far rejected a joint US-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and complete ceasefire. He conditioned a partial truce offered in the Black Sea to the West by lifting certain sanctions.

The American and Russian delegations met Thursday in the Turkish city of Istanbul to discuss the restoration of the functioning of their embassies, but Ukraine was absolutely not on the agenda, according to the spokesperson for the American State Department Tammy Bruce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/10/us-russia-prisoner-swap-frees-ballerina-ksenia-karelina The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos