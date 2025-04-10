American inflation falls more than expected at 2.4% in March





American inflation dropped more than expected at 2.4% in March, while the federal reserve faced how to react to President Donald suddenly wins over the cutlery on the prices.

On Thursdays, the annual consumer prices figure of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was less than the February reading of 2.8% and forecasts of 2.5% by the economists interviewed by Bloomberg.

Data has also shown that inflation of the annual nucleus has increased by 2.8%, less than February 3.1%and less of the expectations of economists by 3%.

The actions dropped during morning exchanges and treasury yields fell after the publication of the data.

The S&P 500 benchmark fell 2.8% on Thursday, while the two -year treasure yield fell to 3.81%, down 0.14 percentage of points.

The central bank, which targets inflation of 2% and maximum employment, is faced with a dilemma on the opportunity to reduce interest rates to prevent a possible slowdown triggered by sweeping prices on American trade partners, or keep them higher to prevent an inflation resurgence.

On Wednesday, the American president announced that he would arouse high reciprocal prices on American trade partners for 90 days. The move has sent us to skyrocket, the S&P 500 displaying its best day since 2020.

However, China was denied a break and its rate rate was 125%, while the 10% prices already imposed on most countries have remained in place.

Eric Winograd, chief economist of Alliancebernstein, described the latest inflation figures as very good news. There is less pressure on the Fed to facilitate, he added, noting that it provided for the first drop in rates of the year in June.

Winograd said that the low basic annual inflation figure meant that the Fed has a little bit of pieces, or bandwidth in the face of potential economic deterioration.

Recommended

The figures in March predate the implementation of the USS this week of a universaltariff of 10%, as well as huge tasks on the factors of Chinese goods which should be inflationist.

Fed officials have noted in recent weeks that prices should increase inflation and slow growth.

The minutes of the Mars Reunion of Central Banks have shown that the majority of participants noted the potential for inflationary effects resulting from various factors to be more persistent than they project it.

Subadra Rajappa, head of the United States, assesses the strategy at Socit Gnale, qualified the welcome figures, but added that really what the market will look at is the impact of inflation rates in the future.

