The longest direct train trip in UKS was ax after more than 100 years of service.

CROSSCOUNTRY, the operator of the railway line, confirmed that the journey from Aberdin to Penzens was canceled as part of the path change in May 2025.

The 774 miles of travel connecting Scotland and Corn Coast takes about 13 hours and 20 minutes to travel and stops at 35 stations along the road.

At 8:20 am in 1921, Aberdin Service heads south through York, Bristol, Townton and Trueo.

During the day trip, travelers fix 2 hours a total of 2 hours as passengers turn on or off at each station before they arrive at Penzance at 9:31 pm.

The long -distance passenger train operator confirmed the timetable change in 2025 last week as part of a two -year review review every two years.

The new timetable will be applied from May 18, and the last direct leg from Aberdin to Pengens will depart on May 16.

According to the timetable, the train will leave Scotland at 8:20 am and arrive at Cheonwol around 9:31 pm.

The pre -single ticket for the standard class rooms in Crosscountry starts at 138.60 per adult on May 16.

Simon Calder, a travel correspondent of The Independent, said: the longest direct train in the UK is the advocate of the railroad trip, but in fact, the number of people who traveled 13 hours southwest of Scotland was minimal.

Fortunately, the main line from Cornwall from Plymouth to Penzance will be well provided, and if the crosscound core is better off due to the rolling store and employees' relocation, it will be a net profit.

This service will now be connected to the main line that passes through Cornwall and will run a 30 -minute away from Aberdin to the south to 80 mm shorter Plymouth.

A spokesman for a Crosscountry told The Independent. Modifying the Penzance service to Aberdin from May 2025 means more efficient timetables and more convenient services for customers, and will provide more convenient services from Bristol and Western British to Penzance. The new timetable will also provide additional services in each direction towards Birmingham between Glasgo and the northeastern part of the UK.

During the epidemic, Penzance Route was terminated in Plymouth in Aberdeen and the entire path was restored in May 2023.

Mr. Calder is seriously challenged by several stations, including 14 minutes from Edinburg Waverley and Bristol Temple Meads, and 7 minutes from Birmingham New Street and Exeter St Davids. Said.

He added: In fact, the National Rail Inquirs is in a hurry to reach the end of the line of the Cornwall. On the west side of Edinburg, you need to give up the train directly from the HayMarket, change the service from Wolverhampton, then change it to the Exeter train and change it from Devon to Sunset.

Since it is the end of the Penzance Route line in Aberdeen, the longest direct service in the UK will now be the night of Caledonian Sleeper for about 12 hours and 45 minutes to Fort William in Euston, London.

Listen to Simon Calders Podcast to see more travel news and advice.

