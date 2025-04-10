The United States and China have headed for a monumental split, putting the world economy in advance





A vertiginous climbing of the prices has untied a commercial relationship between the United States and China forged for decades, compromising the fate of two superpowers and threatening to bring down the world economy.

The rupture displayed by the two countries has already exceeded the battles they waged during the first Trumps quarter. In 2018 and 2019, Trump increased rates on China over 14 months. The last escalation took place mainly over a few days, with samples which are much larger and apply to a wider strip of goods.

Trump was on Wednesday, Trump at the Chinas decision to equal his 50% penalty deduction for Bekins counter-measures at a previous American rate with an additional right, increasing the rate on Chinese imports to at least 145%.

As hard as Mr. Trump has pushed, China refused to retreat. China has raised its prices on goods imported from America to 84%. He started again on Thursday to fight until the end, an approach that conforms to the way Xi Jinping, the head of the country, sought to redefine the world order with Beijing, not Washington, in the center.

We are approaching a break in the wreckage of the monumental train, said Orville Schell, director of Arthur Ross from the Center on American-Chinese Relations to Asia in New York. He added that the fabric that we had so carefully woven together in recent decades is tearing.

At risk is a relationship that has shaped the global economy in the 21st century. For years, the two parties have taken advantage of it. US companies, the in -depth use of Chinas factories has maintained prices in check for American consumers and has padded the benefits of the largest companies in the country. China has obtained jobs and investments that have withdrawn millions of Chinese poverty. And as the Chinese expenditure power increased, it opened a giant and lucrative market for American brands.

This arrangement was tested by the emergence of Chinas as a global power, and an increasing concern of the United States that it had become vulnerable to the pressure of China on access to components and crucial materials for advanced technologies and manufacturing.

It is not clear that flashes first, or if both sides can find common ground. One thing is certain: the imminent disruption of the flow of billions of dollars of goods between China and the United States, as well as the trade which often goes through other countries, will have a devastating impact on economies and their business partners.

You cannot model this, said Steven Okun, CEO of APAC Advisors, a geopolitical consulting company. Will countries have to choose between the United States and China?

Economists predict that the gap could lead to the recession of the American economy. At the same time, the Chinese economy is faced with the prospect of a painful divorce from its greatest trading partner, which buys more than $ 400 billion in goods each year, because the country is in shock from a collapse of the real estate market and the confidence of slow consumer.

Since the United States and China are at the heart of the global economy, the impact will affect everywhere. Trump also imposed a basic tariff of 10% on most American trade partners and samples from foreign manufacturing cars and aluminum steel and aluminum obstacles imported to exchanges that have been almost forgotten in the price blow of the last days.

Beijing was taken over by Mr. Trumps amending world trade rules during his first mandate. It corresponded to American prices with its own prices on imports from the United States. But Beijing quickly missed American products to penalize because China bought so little in the United States. The two countries reached a truce in January 2020, an agreement that Beijing considered unfavorable to the Chinese part.

On the campaign track last year, Mr. Trump seemed to go even further. He spoke of imposing prices of 60% on Chinese imports. Most economists and investors have rejected the speech of the stump as a hyperbole a campaign promise that is reduced to economic realities.

But that provided China with sufficient warning to conceive of countermeasures that would inflict maximum economic pain in the United States. So far, Beijing has responded to Mr. Trump with high prices as well as threatening reminders that he could stifle the offer of critical minerals.

The potential for the conflict of separating the two countries is larger than ever.

Dan Wang, director of the Chinese team of Eurasia groups, said that some Chinese companies were already looking beyond the United States. For example, China plans to export six million electric vehicles this year, almost none in the United States. She said that even if there was a chance of global recession, the risk was higher in America.

Three months ago, the International Monetary Fund offered its economic forecasts for the coming year: the American economy was in better shape than all the others.

Now, many forecasters see the possibility of an American recession. After Mr. Trump imposed prices for almost all countries, analysts predict higher inflation, more unemployment and slower growth in the United States.

I believe that a recession has already started and that the economy will deteriorate remarkably in the second quarter, said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, before Mr. Trump was reversed on some of the non -Chinese prices.

The effect of prices will be felt in the American economy. Wendong Zhang, assistant professor of applied economy and policy at Cornell University, said that 73% of smartphones, 78% of laptops, 87% of video game consoles and 77% of toys in the United States came from China.

China, for its part, always comes out of a real estate crisis that has affected its entire economy. Local governments have trouble collecting enough funds to pay the rights programs, while financial institutions are with debt. Unemployment is high and young people find it difficult to find promising jobs.

Thursday, Goldman Sachs downgraded the expectations of the Chinese economy, even if it provides for a huge amount of recovery expenses in Beijing. It has reduced its growth prospects for this year to 4%, against high growth of 4.5% according to American standards but a slow pace for China.

China has relied on a wave of goods from Chinese factories to compensate for the weakness of the rest of its economy. But American prices will bleed, and the other business partners in Chinas, already distrusting a deluge of Chinese products, can hesitate to take over.

For small businesses in China and the United States, the sudden breakdown of the Commercial Society is devastating. It presents an existential threat to John K. Thomas, whose business in California manufacturing electronic thermometers for animals depends on the purchase of electrical components made in China and the sale of finished products with Chinese dairy farms.

For China to become my second largest clientele has been crucial for our company to continue in the past 15 years, said Thomas about his business, GLA Agricultural Electronics, which was founded in 1969.

The last three days have been roller coaster for Mr. Thomas while the two countries have pushed by the edge. On Sunday, he ran to send units to his biggest client in China before a series of 34% prices on American products took effect.

After Mr. Trump announced additional rates, the Chinese client asked more, anticipating a response from Beijing. Mr. Thomas rushed to gather the product more, but China beat him in the punch and said that this had increased the rate rates to 84%again, ending all chance of keeping the customer for the moment.

We were about to make an out of the Chinese market, he said. At 84%, we are completely excluded.

