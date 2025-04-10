



He is one of their entirely immigration reduction plan, said Jath Shao, an immigration lawyer based in Cleveland who runs a virtual law firm and represents several international students. They come after the small and weak people who do not have as much resources to defend themselves.

Students and schools say that there is a massive confusion on the reasons behind the revocations, the legality of the actions of governments and the options that people without visas or status have now when it comes to obtaining their education.

Immigration and customs application did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

What student visas are at risk and what are they doing?

Most of the students who have been targeted study in the United States under F-1 and J-1 visas. The F-1 visa allows non-citizens to enter the United States as a full-time student in accredited education establishments. And to qualify for these visas, people must meet certain criteria, including ice approval, skill in English or registrations for courses which lead to skills in English and sufficient funds to support themselves during their studies.

The J-1 visa, available for students, teachers, researchers and other specialists, allows people to participate in approved programs to study, carry out research, receive training or demonstrate special skills. And once their programs are completed, they are required to return to their country within 30 days.

What schools are affected?

The State Department began to revoke visas last month, targeting students born abroad in the country's schools. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that the State Department had revoked hundreds of student visas, targeting international students who participate in political activism.

This could be more than 300 at this stage. We do it every day. Whenever I find one of these crazy people, I remove their visas, Rubio said at a press conference last month.

These students included Mahmoud Khalil of Columbia University, a pro-Palestinian activist and a green card holder, whom Ice arrested and detained in early March, and Rmeysa Ztrk, of Tufts University, which immigration officials apprehended in the street near the school a few weeks later.

Other cases fall apart from the limits of the political demonstration, such as that of Doukan Gnaydn, a Turkish student at the University of Minnesota, who was arrested before her home in Saint-Paul at the end of March due to a condemnation for driving driving in 2023.

Shao said he had met many other cases of students in the fields of materials in research on epilepsy. Some students received vague reasons for the revocations of the visas, while others were not given. Many schools have said that they were also in darkness.

Stanford, for example, said that he had discovered around six visa revocations when it was carrying out a routine verification of its database in the information system of students and exchange, which maintains information on non-immigrant students and exchange of visitors.

You really feel like someone wrote a computer program: if it is arrested, then finish, said Shao.

The State Department ordered NBC News to comment that spokesperson Tammy Bruce did on Tuesday during a press conference.

We do not discuss individual visas due to the confidentiality problems concerned, said Bruce. What we can tell you is that the department revokes visas every day to secure our borders and protect our community.

The Ministry of Internal Security has recently created a working group that uses data analysis tools to browse international social media stories for potential reasons to revoke their visas, three sources familiar with NBC News said. They also declared that the working group also sought accusations and criminal convictions on student files.

Why does the Trump administration target students?

The Trump administration did not publicly explain why these students were appointed by others. But immigration lawyers and politics experts say that everything comes back to the centerpiece of the Trump campaign: mass deportations. Kathleen Bush-Joseph, lawyer and political analyst of the American immigration policy program at the Migration Policy Institute, said that it was an example of administrations adopting a total approach to the government of this immigration strategy.

Here, the State Department worked to cancel the visas of many students and these actions carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Security, which is in charge of the agency to continue these expulsion cases in court, said Bush-Joseph.

In the cases of ZTRK and other students who have been arrested in recent weeks, the Trump administration has cited a rarely used provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act in 1952. It allows the Secretary of State to deport non-citizens if the secretary determines their presence in the country would result in potentially serious consequences of foreign policy for the United States.

Elora Mukherjee, director of the Columbia Law School immigrant rights clinic, said that it was also a government effort to send a clear message to which is unwelcome to the United States, especially since most students seem to come from non-white backgrounds.

American immigration policy seems to be motivated by xenophobia, white nationalism and racism at the moment, said Mukherjee.

What legal rights do students have?

Several students continued the government due to the revocations.

The Government maintains the right to revoke visas for various reasons, in particular the condemnations of which or related offenses. They can also be revoked for national security purposes at the discretion of the State Department.

Since the executive branch has such a deep discretion in many cases, it may be very difficult to determine what is happening in specific cases, said Bush-Joseph. As a quick example of this, for a green card, someone can meet all the requirements and be always refused in the event of discretionary power.

As a rule, said Shao, students are unable to call on visa revocations. However, they can still apply visas. And they still have other rights, including the ability to stay in the country as long as they do not leave and try to return.

However, numerous legal statutes of international students have also been terminated, which makes them potentially subject to detention and expulsion, said Shao. But the government generally does not have the right to abolish legal status without actions such as crimes of violence or unauthorized work or the abandonment of the school.

The termination of your visa is not automatically a reason to reject your status, said Shao.

However, many provisions of the Constitution protect all people, regardless of their status. And this means that students always have the right to defend themselves in a regular procedure and cannot be expelled without him, said Mukherjee. The Supreme Court confirmed that on Monday in its decision on Trump's administrations, the use of the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies to expel migrants, she said. The court ruled that people had the right to challenge the use of the law and should have time to challenge their detention before being out of the country.

These are some fundamental principles of law, the basic principles underlying the constitution and should be respected by the three branches of the government, she said. We are on the verge of rupture of the rule of law and the immigration space.

Often other forms of help in terms of immigration are available for international students, including humanitarian aid.

And while some students received messages from the State Department urging them to manage, Mukherjee said they did not necessarily have to listen. Instead, she advises them to request legal support.

Simply because the opinion indicates that you have to leave the United States immediately or that you should move away from the United States within five days, which does not make it legal or true or correct or precise, said Mukherjee.

Shao also said schools should intervene to provide support.

You have accepted these upcoming children, said Shao. School should try to help children as much as they can.

