



Former Russian government ministers, appointed as governor in Crimia, illegally merged by Vladimir Putin, were convicted of bypassing sanctions in the first case.

Ditrii Ovsiannikov, former governor of Sevastopol, was accused of intentionally avoiding sanctions by opening Scotland's Halifax Bank (HBOS) account and transferring tens of thousands by his wife, Ekaterina Ovsiannikova.

He was convicted of six out of six out of six out of six cases in February 2023 and January 2024.

The jury did not reach the verdict of the final prosecution.

When I read the 48 -year -old naval lawsuit, I did not notice it.

His brother Alexei Owsjanikow, 47, was convicted of bypassing two sanctions by paying 41,027 tuition fees to his brothers and sisters.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, this incident is the first prosecution in the UK for violating sanctions under the Russian regulations 2019.

Originally, with the asset frozen, Ovsiannikov also worked as a Russian Federation Industry and Minister of Trade and Trade before being disbanded and deported by the Russian Russian Party in 2020.

His wife received four bypass sanctions in February 2023, supporting a total of 76,000 people to her husband.

His brothers have clarified three violations, or three violations by purchasing $ 54,500 Mercedes-Benz, preparing auto insurance for OVSIANNIKOV, and using the Barclays bank account.

During the trial, the defendant was recognized for his participation in the relevant activities, but lawyers prosecuted them.

They argued that they did not know that the customer was an Ovsiannikov's designated person or that it was forbidden to get financial help.

All three defendants who refused prosecution are Russians and have a Russian passport, and Ovsiannikov and Owsjanikow have a British passport thanks to their father from Bradford.

Ovsiannikov was also convicted of possession of criminal property.

The trial was told that in a famous political appointment, Putin appointed Ovsiannikov as the Governor of Sebas Topol on July 28, 2016, two years after Russia illegally merged in Ukraine.

Paul Jarvis KC prosecutor said that as long as Crimia's merger with Russia was concerned, Ovsiannikov was in charge of strategically important cities.

Ovsiannikov was elected Governor of Sevastopol in the elections hosted by Russia in September 2017.

Ovsiannikov worked simply as a Sevastopol governor in Crimia. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On November 21, 2017, the EU said that Ovsiannikov was designated by the sanctions, and his work compromised or threatened Ukraine's territory honesty, sovereignty and independence.

This limits to enter or approach member countries.

At the time, this meant that the state was still in the UK because the state was still in the EU.

Ovsiannikov resigned as a Governor of Sevastopol on July 11, 2019 and returned to Russian Industrial and Trade Deputy Director.

On August 4, 2022, Ovsiannikov wrote an online application for a British passport in Turkey and traveled from Russia to Turkey three days ago.

His wife was approved by the UK on August 7, 2022.

The jury heard that he first entered England with his two youngest children on August 13, 2022.

The European Court ordered the designation of Ovsiannikovs on October 26, 2022, but did not happen for several months.

However, Ovsiannikov remained under British sanctions because he was designated in accordance with Russian regulations.

On January 27, 2023, Ovsiannikov issued a British passport and arrived in England on February 1, 2023, and arrived in the UK before it was officially removed from the EU sanctions list.

The trial was heard on February 7, 2023 that he sent an e -mail to foreign, communicating and development offices that requested cancellation of designation in accordance with the British law.

The prosecution said that this is a considerable moment because it did not cancel the British designation unless it was designated according to the British law.

On February 24, 2023, HBOS frozen the Ovsiannikovs account after finding out that he was on the British sanctions list.

JARVIS told the jury that there is enough evidence that Ovsiannikov is known as a designated person from the moment he arrives in England.

Julius Capon of the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement after the ruling: the sanctions system was introduced to encourage Russia to stop military action because Russia hoped for Russia to be disturbed in normal international business transactions.

DMITRII OVSIANNIKOV was a famous official appointed by President Vladimir Putin as the governor of Sevastopol after Crimia was illegally merged by Russia.

He knew that he was in the British sanctions list since 2017, but he decided to ignore it.

Another member of his family violated sanctions and showed a complete ignorance of the law to live his luxurious lifestyle.

We hope that this will send a clear message that this will work closely to the CPS and the National Crime Agency (NCA) investigator to seek the conviction of sanctions.

The CPS added that it would begin a criminal lawsuit illegally to get cash and assets.

Foreign Minister Stephen Doti said: Prove that today's verdict is not.

We are doing our best to increase pressure on all those who help the brutal war in Putin, his Cronies and Ukraine.

When the government came to the office, we made it clear that sanctions were made most effectively and decisively and strongly.

We have worked with colleagues from all over the government to provide the right tools to the law enforcement agency so that the sanctions execution system is effective, efficient and strong when necessary.

The NCA's secretary of art, Graeme Biggar, said: this guilty decision shows that the specified individual is in our radar.

Ovsiannikov and Owsjanikow are later sentenced to the same court.

