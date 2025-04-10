The White House insists that iPhones will be manufactured in the United States, but Apple calls it a non-starter | Trump administration





The White House insists that Donald prevails over the vision of the flagship iPhones of apples manufactured in the United States will materialize, despite the assertions of analysts and society itself that it would not be possible.

Press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told journalists on Tuesday briefing that the president thought that apples had recently announced an investment of $ 500 billion, as well as growing import costs triggered by its commercial prices, would encourage the company to accelerate manufacturing in the United States.

He believes that we have the work, we have the workforce, we have the resources to do so. If Apple did not think that the United States could do it, it would probably not have set up this big piece of change, she said.

Trump doubled the complaint on Wednesday, displaying on his Truth social network that: this is the ideal time to move your business in the United States, like Apple, and so many others, in record number.

Zero prices, and almost immediate electrical / energy connections and approvals. No environmental delays.

The problem, according to experts, including the director general of Apples, Tim Cook, and its predecessor, the late Steve Jobs, is that the United States does not have the workforce of other nations where the vast majority of its electronics are currently manufactured, such as China, which is about 85% of Iphones, India and Vietnam.

They say that this puts out of reach a vision presented by Howard Lunick, Trumps Secretary of Commerce, at the CBSS will face the Nation on Sunday, from Apple and other technological companies, by explaining the profession of America to have its products manufactured.

Remember the army of millions of human beings to kiss in small screws to make iPhones? This kind of thing is going to come to America, said Libnick.

It will be automated and great Americans that America's trade will repair them, will work on it.

Jobs, however, were categorical in 2010 that such a scenario could not happen. Axios reported on Tuesday that jobs made jobs, in the biography of Walter Isaacsons, during conversations with Barack Obama, that the United States did not have the amount of highly qualified personnel that the company would need.

Apple had 700,000 factory workers employed in China, said Jobs, and it was because he needed 30,000 on -site engineers to support these workers.

You cannot find that many in America hire, he said.

More recently, Cook, that Trump Memorably called Tim Apple during his first mandate, was just as frank, Axios reported. Cook told Fortune in 2017 that companies like its accounts on countries like China not for cheap labor, but the quality of trained employees.

The reason is due to the competence and the quantity of skills in one place and the type of competence, he said.

[Our] Products require really advanced tools. The accuracy you must have in the tools and work with the materials we do are at the cutting edge of technology, and the tool skill is very deep here.

In the United States, you may have a tool engineers meeting, and I'm not sure I can fill the room. In China, you could fill several football fields.

The other experts, on the other hand, reject the insistence of white houses that prices encourage Apple to start building its products in the United States with American workers helped by robots.

I don't think it's one thing, Laura Martin, senior technology analyst at Needham, the exchange told CNBCS.

You couldn't do it immediately, it takes years. Indias taken like three years to obtain up to 14% [Apples] iPhone volumes.

Anxiety in the face of prices has contributed to apple market problems, the stock that has dropped by around 31% this year. On Wednesday, it was reported that Microsoft had exceeded Apple as the most precious company in the world.

