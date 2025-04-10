Monthly monitoring of entry permit visa application, March 2025





Next update deadline: May 8, 2025

This release's visa application data provides statistics on the number of people who are intended to enter the United Kingdom for work, learning and family reasons.

The statistics of this release are tentative. The final number is posted in the quarterly home office immigration system statistics.

Work Visa 1.1 Experienced Work Route Figure 1: 2022 From January 2022 to March 2025

Figure 1 shows that between February 2022 and August 2023, the monthly health and career visa applications of major applicants increased from 4,100 to 18,300, which increased after the caregiver was added to the list of tribal careers.

Monthly applications fell to 2,400 in March 2024 and have been extensively stable since then. The fall, which has been seen since the late 2023, is due to the home office's more investigation by employers in the health and social welfare sector and compliance with migrant workers. In the spring of 2024, the number of policies that influenced the caregiver was introduced, so the number was maintained at a much lower level. In March 2025, there were 1,700 applications.

Monthly application for stimulus families for health and care lines increased to inline with major applicants of 23,300 in August 2023. Between December 2023 and April 2024, the application of dependents has decreased sharply and has continued to decline since then. In March 2025, there were 3,900 applications.

In contrast, the monthly skilled worker visa application for major applicants was extensively stabilized with about 6,000 applications every month between January 2022 and March 2024. The applications temporarily increased to 10,100 in April 2024, returning to the average level of next month, gradually decreasing. In March 2025, there were 3,400 applications.

Applications for dependent family for experienced workers have greatly followed the trends of major applicants. In March 2025, there were 3,800 applications.

1.2 Temporary work path

The UK's major temporary work paths (youth mobility systems and seasonal workers) follow more seasonal patterns and generally reach the peak in every spring. The individual in this path cannot bring the dependents.

In the end of March 2025, there were 22,600 applications for the youth mobility system visa and 9% decreased by the end of March 2024. The numbers over the past few years include the addition of the Indian young expert system, which had the first vote in February 2023.

Seasonal worker visas have an annual quota, which means that the number of applications has been widely stable in the last few years. There were 35,800 applications for seasonal worker visas that ended in March 2025, similar to the end of March 2024.

2. Visa learning

The sponsorship research visa follows a strong seasonal pattern and is about to be ahead of the school year (the second smallest point in December) every year. Figure 2 shows that March 2025 (417,000) was 11% lower than the end of March 2024.

There was an application of 86% less than the end of December 2023 from the students of the year, which ended in March 2025, and the rules were made in January 2024, and the students did not bring their dependents except for those who study the dependent.

3. Family Visa Figure 3: Monthly application for family visas from January to March 2022

Figure 3 shows that the family visa application, which increased from 7,500 in December 2023 to 12,700 in April 2023, increased from December 2023, followed by an increase in family income requirements. After the policy was implemented in April 2024, it dropped sharply to 6,900 in May 2024. As the family reunion visa application increased, the numbers increased slightly (this can lead to partners and children of people with refugee status). In March 2025, there were 6,900 applications for family visas.

4. Data table

Data for skilled workers, health and care, sponsorship research, family, youth mobility system, and monthly applications for seasonal workers can be found in the following table.

