The Pentagon chief says we could “restart” the bases of Panama | Panama Canal





The US Secretary of Defense launched the idea that the country's troops return to Panama to secure his strategically vital channel, a suggestion quickly killed by the government of the countries of Central America.

Pete Hegseth suggested during a visit to Panama that, by invitation, the United States could revive military bases or naval air stations and turn the deployments of its troops to isthmus that the United States has invaded 35 years ago.

He also declared that his country was looking for a free passage through the channel for its navy ships which, according to Donald Trump, had been seriously overcharged and not treated in a fair, shape or shape.

Trump, since coming to power in January, said on several occasions that China had too much influence on the canal, which manages around 40% of American containers and 5% of world trade.

Its administration has promised to regain control of the strategic navigable path that the United States has funded, built and controlled until 1999.

Hegseth suggested on Wednesday the old American military bases that Panama could be used again to accommodate American troops.

He said that an agreement signed with Panama this week was an opportunity to relaunch, whether the military base, the naval air station, the places where American troops can work with Panamanian troops to improve capacities and cooperate in a rotational manner.

While Hegseth cited the possibility of joint exercises, the mention of a rotation force was likely to raise the hackles of the Panamanians, for which the single property of the canal is a source of national pride.

The United States has long participated in military exercises in Panama. However, a longer-term rotation force such as the USMAntetains in Darwin, Australia, is politically toxic to the chief of Panamas Center-Right, Jos Ral Mulino.

His government quickly slapped the idea. Panama clearly indicated, through President Mulino, that we cannot accept the military bases or the defense sites, said the Minister of Security of Panamas, Frank Abrego, during a joint public appearance with Hegseth.

Hegseth also said that the United States asked for an agreement under which its warships could go through the channel first and free.

Jose Ramn Icaza, Minister of Panamas in the Canal Affairs, said: We will seek a mechanism by which warships and auxiliary ships can have a remuneration system for services, that is to say a means of making them cost-noise but not free.

The independent authority of the Panama Canal (PCA) which manages the navigable path said on Wednesday that it requested a neutral regime to compensate for the services rendered in matters of war for warships.

As part of current treaties, the canal is open to all countries and ships must pay the same prices according to their capacity and cargo, regardless of their country of origin or destination.

The ACP said the United States has recognized Panamanian sovereignty on the navigable path, although Hegseth did not mention it during the press conference.

Visit the Pentagon chiefs was dotted with comments on China and its influence in Latin America. He said that the United States did not seek war with China, but that Beijing threatened threats to the region.

We are not looking for war with China. And war with China is certainly not inevitable. We do not seek it in any form, said HegSeth. But together, we have to prevent war by dissuading Chinese threats in this hemisphere in a robust and vigorously, said former Fox News presenter.

China retaliated after HegSeths has comments, saying that Washington officials maliciously attacked China exposing the nature of USS intimidation.

Trump burst into the role of a Hong Kong company which exploits ports at each end of the channel connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans for decades.

HegSeth said that companies based in China also captured Latin American land and infrastructure in strategic sectors, such as energy and telecommunications, and that China had an excessive military presence in the hemisphere.

Make no mistake, Beijing invests and works in this region for a military advantage and an unfair economic gain, he said.

Under pressure from the White House, Panama accused the Panama Ports company supported by Hong Kong of not having respected its contractual obligations and prompted to withdraw from the country.

The company rejected an audit on Wednesday which suggested that it had not paid $ 1.2 billion under its concession.

The parent company of Ports, CK Hutchison, announced last month an agreement to unload 43 ports in 23 countries, including its two on the Panama Canal to a consortium led by the director of American active ingredients BlackRock for $ 19 billion in cash. A furious Beijing has since announced an antitrust examination of the agreement.

The United States invaded Panama in 1989 to oust the Dictator Manuel Noriega, killing more than 500 Panamanians and shaving parts of the capital.

