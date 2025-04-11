Trump recognizes the `transitional difficulty '' price





Donald Trump said there will always be “always transitional problems” and “the difficulty” because the markets have dropped in the midst of continuous uncertainty on the world's world tariff war.

His declaration on Thursday comes a few hours after the White House said that the prices on China reach 145% for certain products due to a pre -existing levy of 20% imposed on those produced the fentanyl medication.

Despite this, Trump said he was still hoping to conclude an agreement with China. “I think we will end up working something that is very good for both countries. I look forward to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the markets continued to face a turbulent period Thursday, following the announcement of the 10% Trump rate for all countries except China.

Trump on Wednesday interrupted his threat of imposing rates as high as 50% in the countries of the worst offenders “, but continued his trade war with China.

Beijing has not shown no sign of decline, this week increasing its 84% ​​reprisal prices on American products.

The three main American stock markets managed to regain initial land early Thursday. However, in closing, the S&P 500 lost 3.6%, the Dow Jones 2.5%and the Nasdaq 4.31%. The actions of Warner Bros Discovery fell 14% on Thursday, while Amazon and Apple who both fell 7%.

During a cabinet's television meeting, Trump said that there would be “always transitional difficulties” but added that “it was the biggest day in market history”.

He said investors were satisfied with how the United States worked and that they “tried to make the world treat us fairly”.

He said that “everyone wanted to come and concretize” to reduce prices.

Echoing Trump's statements in Reunion, trade secretary Howard Lutnick said that many countries came to speak and that they came with “offers that they would never have” if it was not for the president's policies.

“We get the respect we deserve now,” he added. “I think you will see the historic offers one after the other.”

Trump said the United States “would love to be able to conclude an agreement (with China)”, adding that it had “great respect for President XI” and thought they would end up working something that is very good for both countries “.

However, he repeated his claims that China had “benefited” and “torn” the United States “more than anyone” for a long time.

China has announced that it would reduce the number of American manufacturing films shown in its cinemas, and said that the price dispute had attenuated the public's appetite for Hollywood.

Beijing already restricted American versions at 34 per year, and Hollywood has become less important in China as local films increase in popularity.

The European Union said it would take a break in the countermeasures it had planned to impose in the United States from April 15 also for 90 days.

Twenty-six EU member states, all bars of Hungary, had voted on Wednesday to impose reprisal rates if the United States imposed its 20%levy.

In a statement, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU wanted to “give negotiations a chance”.

