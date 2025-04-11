



There will be an operation debate to plan multinational relief to support Ukraine to secure continuous peace. [April 10] 30 defense ministers will be willing to attend the latest association of the meeting.

Secretary of Defense John Healey and his French opponent, SBASTIEN LECORNU, will host about 30 countries that are willing to be involved in Brussels's plans today.

This meeting will focus on the way the country's ability is best used to support the Ukrainian long -term defense and security in the Union.

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister made it clear that Ukraine's continuous peace needs a reliable security guarantee to prevent Russian invasion. The United Kingdom is leading international support so that Ukraine is now in the fight and is the most powerful position to secure peace.

As the meeting deals with the meeting, Secretary of Defense John Healey is expected to say:

A few weeks ago, I visited the UKS Permanent Joint Headquarters, where military leaders in about 30 countries develop and plan their options. I was shocked by the historical responsibility of securing peace in Ukraine and strengthening all countries in Europe.

We can't forget about the war and endanger peace, so we need to put more pressure on Putin and strengthen our support for Ukraine. Our promise is to make Ukraine the most powerful position to protect Ukrainian sovereignty and to prevent future Russian invasion.

Today's meeting will be held by Defense Secretary Tony Radakin with the French military president last weekend to meet with President Jellen Ski, Defense Minister Woo Merov, and Ukrainian military leaders to discuss planning and discussions.

Tomorrow, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and German Defense Secretary of Defense will be chaired of the 27th meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Liability Group to collect about 50 countries and face Russian attacks to advance further military support for Ukraine.

The United Kingdom convened the group in the latest form in February and chairman, and 46 countries attended and raised an additional 1.5 billion euros with Ukraine's military aid. The latest meeting has provided government plans for government changes by increasing 5 billion defense spending in the fiscal year after the UK has set up a way to spend 2.5%of GDP to defense from 2027.

This work provides a four -point plan for supporting Ukraine by strengthening the delivery of weapons and equipment, working with allies to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities, develop powerful security guarantees, and maintaining pressure on Putin.

The UK is working with allies to strengthen its support so that Ukraine is the most powerful position to secure peace, and is strengthening support to provide 4.5 billion military support this year.

This support is essential for European security, but it supports growth throughout the UK and has defense as an engine of growth. Last month, the prime minister announced a historic 1.6 billion contract to provide more than 5,000 aviation defense missiles in Ukraine to create 200 new jobs and 700 support. Defense supports more than 434,000 skilled jobs in the UK.

The UK includes 150 million packages including drones, tanks, and air defense systems announced on February 12, 2025, 220 million packages including drones, boats and ammunitions announced on December 19, 2024, and 150 million packages including 650 lightweight multi -roll missiles announced on September 6, 2024. I sent a variety of features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-france-convene-first-defence-ministers-ukraine-coalition-of-the-willing-meeting

