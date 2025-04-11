Asian actions increase after Trump has stopped prices, American actions record historical gains





The actions of the United States of New York (AP) plunged on Thursday and returned part of their historic earnings from the day before while President Donald Trumps Trade War continues to threaten the economy.

The S&P 500 dropped by 3.5%, going into an increase on Wednesday 9.5% following Trumps' decision to suspend many of its prices worldwide. The industrial average of Dow Jones dropped by 1,014 points, or 2.5%, and the NASDAQ composite dropped by 4.3%.

Trump flashes, the UBS Bhanu Baweja strategist wrote in a report on the decision of the Presidents on the prices, but the damage is not all defeated.

The merchant John Bishop works on the prosecution of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday April 10, 2025. (AP photo / Richard Drew)

Trump focused more on China, increasing prices on his products more than 100%. Even if it had to be negotiated to something like 50%, and even if only 10% of prices remained on other countries, Baweja said that the US economy could still be significant enough to harm the expected growth of the US companies to come.

The losses for American actions accelerated Thursday after the White House said that the United States will impose Chinese imports at 145%, and not on the rate of 125% on which Trump had written in his assignment on Social Truth on Wednesday, once other prices announced previously were included. The drop in S&P 500 exceeded 6% at a given time.

Merchants work on the New York Stock Exchange Prosecutor's Office, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Photo / Richard Drew)

Everything is still very volatile because with Donald Trump, you don't know what to expect, said Francis Lun, managing director of Geo Securities. It is really a great uncertainty on the market. The threat of recession has not faded.

China, on the other hand, has contacted other countries of the world in the apparent hopes of forming a united front against Trump. The second world economy also increases its own countermeasures at Trump prices.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the company behind a film Minecraft, fell 12.5% ​​for one of the strongest Wall streets after China said on Thursday that it would properly reduce the number of imported American films. The stock of Walt Disney Co.sa flowed 6.8%

A spokesperson for China Film Administration has said that it is inevitable that the Chinese public finds less acceptable American films given the bad decision of the United States to implement tariffs on China.

It was after Trump and his Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, sent a clear message to other countries on Wednesday after announcing their break on the prices for most countries: do not retaliate and you will be rewarded.

The specialist Michael Gagliano works in his article on the Prosecutor's Office of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday April 10, 2025. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)

The European Union said on Thursday that it would arouse its pending commercial reprisals for 90 days and would leave room for a negotiated solution.

Balançuales The Thursdays also struck the bond market, which showed encouraging signals earlier during the day that stress could ensure.

The bond market has historically played the role of the executor against politicians and the economic policies which it considered imprudent. He helped to overthrow the LIZ UK farm in 2022, for example, of which the 49 days made his Britain the shortest Prime Minister. James Carville, advisor to the former American president, Bill Clinton, also said that Hed liked to be reincarnated as a bond market due to the amount of power it exercises.

Earlier this week, big jumps for yields of the American treasury had shaken the market, so much so that Trump said on Wednesday that he had looked at how investors became a little uncomfortable.

Several reasons could have been behind the clear and sudden increase in yields. Hedge funds may have sold treasures to collect funds, and investors outside the United States can pour out their US state obligations due to the trade war. Whatever the reasons that are going on, higher treasury yields increase pressure on the stock market and push higher rates for mortgages and other loans for households and American companies.

The yield of the treasure at 10 years had calmed down after prevailing on the pricing of the cookiem, going to 4.30% shortly after the release of a better than expected report on inflation Thursday morning. It was after reaching almost 4.50% on Wednesday morning, against only 4.01% at the end of last week.

The merchant Jonathan Mueller works on the prosecution of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday April 10, 2025. (AP Photo / Richard Drew)

On Thursday, the 5 -year -old treasure yield increased again and reached 4.40%.

All this shows why many at Wall Street are preparing for more swings on the markets, after the S&P 500 at one point almost fell on a lower market by closing almost 20% below its record.

Often, the movements of the whips on the markets came not only day by day but also at an hour on time. The S&P 500 still remains below what it was when Trump announced its set of prices last week on the day of the Liberation.

All in all, the S&P 500 fell from 188.85 points Thursday to 5,268.05. The industrial average of Dow Jones dropped from 1,014.79 to 39,593.66 and the NASDAQ composite flowed 737.66 to 16,387.31.

In the stock markets abroad, the indices gathered through Europe and Asia in their first chances of negotiating after Trumps' break on many of its prices. Japan Nikkei 225 jumped 9.1%, South Korea Kospi jumped 6.6%and Germanys Dax returned 4.5%.

The writers at Yuri Kageyama, Matt Ott and Huizhong Wu contributed.

The writers at Yuri Kageyama, Matt Ott and Huizhong Wu contributed.

