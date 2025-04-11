



04/10/2025 May 10, 2025

The United Kingdom and France are holding about 30 defense ministers' meetings at the NATO headquarters on Thursday, accelerating the plans to deploy the police in Ukraine with the police with the police in the police.

The first meeting between the defense ministers in the so -called “willing association” comes after a joint visit to KYIV by British and French military officers last week.

The ministers are expected to ruin the details of the preliminary agreement that allied leaders have reached in the early dialogue.

Like the previous association, the United States does not participate. Nevertheless, the possibility of survival of the Union will depend on the form of the US support, especially the air force or other military aid. So far, the Trump administration has not yet promised publicly.

This uncertainty is a warning that Europe should be more responsible for defense, including Ukrainian security in Washington's repetitive warnings.

The proposed peace mission is considered a major test for Europe's will and preparation to act independently.

The composition of power depends on the conditions of peace negotiations. It is expected to be far from the front line of Ukraine. Perhaps it is necessary to respond to the future invasion of Russia in areas other than Ukrainian territory.

The proposed unit level of British officials is 10,000 to 30,000 employees.

On Friday, a separate NATO meeting in about 50 countries with co -chairman of the United Kingdom and Germany will focus on strengthening Ukraine's military support. US Secretary of Defense Pete is not expected to attend.

How can the European peacekeeper can be seen in Ukraine?

