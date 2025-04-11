



US President Donald prevails over a steep decision to implement a 90 -day break on the prices he imposed on dozens of countries brought up the beaten stock markets, even though he increased his trade war with China.

Trumps Turnarrand on Wednesday, which intervened only 1 p.m. after the entry into force of the tasks, followed the most intense episode in the volatility of the financial market from the Pandemic COVID-19.

The actions skyrocketed after the announcement of a break on certain prices. The S&P 500 jumped 9.5% on Wednesday, the biggest leap of a day of the indices since 2008. Oil prices, which have slipped in recent days on the fears of a global recession, have also rallied to the news.

However, all Trump's prices have not been lifted. A 10% levy from most countries remains in place. Meanwhile, the United States has intensified its trade war with China, which increases prices to a huge 125% deepening of an economic crisis between the two largest economies in the world.

What are the latest Trumps movements?

Trump announced a 90 -day break on reciprocal prices for nearly 60 countries and the European Union on Wednesday. The price personalized for each country and corresponded to the size of their trade surplus with the United States.

Imports from these countries will now be subject to a stable tax of 10%, which Trump introduced on April 5. China has not been included in the break.

Instead, Trump announced that it would increase the samples from Chinese products to 125%, compared to 104%. Trumps' decision occurred after Beijing announced on Wednesday its intention to retaliate with 84% of American goods.

The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said tensions pose a significant risk of net contraction in bilateral trade between the United States and China.

Our preliminary projections suggest that the trade in goods between these two economies could decrease up to 80%, she said in a statement on April 9.

What did Trump really say?

During a White House event celebrating Joey Logano, the Nascar series champion, Trump said that his method to attribute and adjust the prices was based on an instinct than anything else.

You have to be flexible, he said.

I thought people jumped out a bit offline, they became Yippy, you know. But he underlined a positive perspective towards the financial markets.

They [stock prices] change. He said the markets have joined the biggest financial history after his last price adjustment. It is a fairly important change.

He added that countries were now lines to do business with his administration.

We have many other countries, as you know much more than 75 and they all want to come. He also predicted that the United States would collect dividends before the end of the year.

I took a 90 -day break for people who did not retaliate because I told them, if you retaliate, would double it. And that's what I did with China because they retaliated.

He underlines that his punitive pricing campaign against China would push Beijing at the negotiating table.

An agreement could be concluded with each of them. Agreements will be concluded with China. Agreements will be concluded with each of them. And they will be fair offers. I just want, said Trump.

They were not fair in the United States. They suited us dry. And you can't do that.

What is the state of US-Chinese trade relations?

Despite growing tensions between the United States and China, Washington and Beijing remain large business partners.

According to data from the Office of the United States Trade representing, the total trade in goods between the United States and China amounted to around $ 582.4 billion in 2024. US goods to China have totaled $ 143.5 billion. On the other hand, imports of American goods from China totaled $ 438.9 billion. The result is that the commercial deficit of the Americas with China was $ 295.4 billion last year, marking an increase of 5.8% ($ 16.3 billion) compared to 2023.

China is the third USS trading partner after Mexico and Canada. But the United States has slowly wealed Chinese imports.

Chinese products represented 13.3% of American imports in 2024, down compared to a peak of 21.6% in 2017.

However, washing machines and clothing televisions, China is one of the best goods of goods in the United States.

The American Ministry of Commerce calculated that mechanical devices (mainly low -end technological products) represented 46.4% of all American imports from China in 2022.

(Al Jazeera)

On the other hand, $ 24.7 billion in agricultural products were exported from the United States to China in 2024, mainly in the form of soy beans.

China is also a large importer of American agricultural equipment, computer flea and fossil fuels.

In what ways could the United States benefit?

Trump has long argued that prices can reduce trade deficits from the Americas and bring foreign manufacturing to the United States. He also declared that they would open the way to future tax reductions.

In 1979, nearly 20 million Americans earned their lives from manufacturing. Today, it is closer to 12.5 million.

In the years which followed the Second World War, the United States was one of the main producers of motor, aircraft and steel vehicles.

Since then, explains Vincent Vicard, head of international trade in the CEPII economic reflection group, foreign competition and productivity gains have reduced the relative American share of manufacturing jobs.

And although it is difficult to say exactly what Trump wants, Vicard told Al Jazeera, part of the tariff plan consists in increasing the income of income tax and industry improvement.

He stressed that certain industries, such as cars and steel, could benefit from lower foreign competition. However, they will also face higher prices for intermediate goods [used in their own manufacturing processes].

Vicard said there may be investments in several longer-term industries beyond five years. But the impact of short -term consumers prices will be higher prices.

In what ways will the prices harm in the United States?

While Trump hopes that his pricing regime will erode the surplus of China trade, Beijing will benefit from the competitive benefits rooted.

According to Brian Coulton, chief economist of the Fitch Ratings Agency, the industrial domination of Chinas will not be easy to dislodge.

In recent decades, China has built an incredible logistics and infrastructure network [around its key manufacturing sectors]he said. They are incredibly productive.

He also pointed out that the salary cost per hour of manufacturing in the United States is around $ 30, while in China, it is around $ 12. In other words, labor costs are much lower.

Coulton told Al Jazeera that American electronic and digital companies are particularly exposed to the last rates of the Ronde de China. Apple, for example, is at high risk.

He said that it is industries that import intermediary goods from China. So the question is whether they will absorb higher costs via lower beneficiary margins or transmit them to consumers.

For Coulton, this is probably a combination of the two. This means pressure on commercial activity and higher household costs.

It expects American inflation to reach more than 4% this year, against 2.8 currently, and for gross domestic product growth (GDP) slows down.

During the First Trumps Trade War with China in 2018, the American-China Affairs Council estimated that 245,000 American jobs were lost. Since the scope of prices is greater today, it is fair to assume that even more jobs will be lost.

Trump prices are dramatic, they will be a shock for the American economy, said Coulton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/10/trump-china-tariff-war-what-could-the-us-gain-and-lose The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos