Saturday night's British version begins in 2026.





Saturday night live is coming to England.

Broadcaster announced that Broadcaster, published by Broadcaster on Thursday that Broadcaster will be premiered next year, the British version of the NBCS Night Comedy Sketch Show will be premiered next year. In the new version of the program, the show producer, Lorne Michaels, will showcase the Star stud host lineup as an executive producer.

The familiar catch phrase used to start the weekly show is slightly modified. Saturday night in London!

SKY said the show will follow the format similar to the US version. It will appear with the unveiled cast of the British comedian who will perform sketches with a rotating host.

The remake comes after speculation that the British version of the comedy show is in the work.

Helen Wheatley, a film and television professor at the University of Warwick, said that this announcement is not amazing given the current media environment. She said in a fairly cruel media environment, people are looking for a reliable form they know.

Saturday night live has already been replicated worldwide in countries including Italy, China, Japan and Egypt. The format flourished in Korea in the 1990s and in the 2010s, but in Spain, Brazil and Finland, only one season was performed.

The UK had a similar sketch show in the late 1980s and was a Saturday live title without a series of SNL. It ran for three seasons and was revived in the short term in 1996. The show created a star from some performers, including Harry Enfield, Stephen Fry and Hue Lori.

Sky Executives said they are interested in creating more original programming because Broadcaster's exclusive trading expires next year.

Britain's new Saturday night live adaptation is meaningful, according to Whitle Lee because the media culture in the United States and the United Kingdom has been better. She said that television is an endless cannibal. It constantly recycles itself.

The British import office to the UK, LOVE Island and Strictly Come Dancing (known as Stateside with the Stars) has been a great success, and the UK has adjusted the US series including Law & Order and Jeopardy! And Jersey Shore (although it has been changed to Geordie SHORE).

Wheatley said that the Internet and streaming services further unified the media diet in both countries. I always see it because I didn't sit as a television viewer and watched it on Saturday night in the United States, but I can see it in social media feed.

The UK has a history of sketch comedy. Monty Python and Morecambe and Wise have found extensive success in television and movies. In the 1990s and 2000s, Little Britain's catchphrases, Harry Enfields TV programs and Catherine Tate Show circulated to Country Office and Playgrounds.

Mark Boosey, editor of the British comedy guide, said that this form was not favorable as people visited the Internet for the fast hit songs of comedy.

Regarding casting, Saturday night producers will find a lot of talents in the London comedy scene, Boosey said. In the past, he was improvised as it was as popular as in England, he said. But it changes.

He has gained popularity in London's improvisation in London and HOOOPLA in recent years in Free Association and Hoopla, and Austentatius A Group, a group that improves the style of the Jane Austen novel, has attracted millions of followers.

But the big problem is whether Saturday night's night's night can work in England.

In this country we did not have a history of television construction late at night, he said. In addition to the success of the Graham Norton Show, late -night comedies and talk shows are generally not well done.

He does not say that live on Saturday night does not work. Perhaps we need a format like Live on Saturday night and know what it is doing to work.

