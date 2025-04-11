Netflix and CO must pay the UK's drama sector to pay for funds | TV streaming





MP says Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services must pay for the UK's drama sector, MP said.

The cross -party culture, media and sports committee have shown that new tax benefits should help to fund the British dramas produced in the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, and public service broadcasters who have been pressured by the program budget have been able to produce show production. The committee said that there is a threat to this programming, which is essential for UKS identity, national dialogue and talent development.

The main trimmer should pay 5%of the UK subscriber revenue to the Cultural Fund to help the British audience in mind and help to finance the drama. It said that if the ministers did not voluntarily do so, they should force them.

High -quality dramas can be made on traditional TV channels and can still attract a lot of audiences when they broadcast. WOLF HALL: The Mirror and the Light, which was broadcast on the BBC at the end of last year, attracted 4 million viewers in a few days.

But economic problems are increasing. Peter Kosminsky, director of WOLF HALLS, said he received a call for almost a few weeks before the shooting of this series began because of budget pressure. Eventually, there were more conversations in the room because the expensive external scenes were cut off.

Jack Thorne, a global hit adolescent writer, questioned whether the Netflix show can be created in the same way as the BBC because of the financial pressure faced by the Netflix show after reducing the license fee.

Others in the TV industry argue that the arrival of large streaming services has had a big impact. They created a show that costs up to $ 10 million (8m), an episode that affects inflation when driving for subscriptions.

The BBC, ITV and Channel 4 could not match the large production budget of the show, such as the crown of streaming service Netflix. Photo: ROBERT VIGLASKY/AP

As a result, the British traditional broadcasters had to find more and more international partners and fund the desired show. As the Trimmer recovered to financing, this contract has become more difficult as the BBC and others have a list of potential shows.

Elisabeth Murdoch is one of the people who warned that the economic pressure could be freed from the problem of the British audience because of the preference for global money spinners, which are more annoying for British broadcasters. Even some producers of ITV have questioned whether it will be made in the current environment even in the current environment.

The committee's MP shared concerns and supported radical behavior. Trimmers such as Netflix and Amazon showed a valuable addition to the industry and the economy, but unless the government urgently intervened to implement the stadium, there would be a number of British stories that would never make it on our screen for all adolescents added to the national dialogue, and Caroline, the conservative chairman of the committee. Dinenage said.

KOSMINSKY said that the committee was welcomed to supported the trimmer's revenue to support the British broadcaster's high -end television. This is a brave work to do in the current political environment and absolutely the right solution, he said.

However, I think it is important to define the funds made with this payment should be made by a public service broadcaster or provided only to the joint committee. As long as I can see, this is not clear in the report and is an essential aspect of the 5% imposition solution for the problem faced by the industry.

Netflix spokesman said: UK is the largest production hub of Netflixs and we want to keep it. However, in the global market where competition is fierce, it is the key to creating a business environment that provides incentives instead of investing, risk supervision and success. The charges reduce their competitiveness and ultimately disadvantage the audience.

Some committee also warned that the government plans to regulate the education of AI models on the current copyrighted data.

