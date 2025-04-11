US actions, Dollar falls while prevailing on the Rattles Wall Street trade war





New York CNN –

On Thursday, the US stock market penetrated deep into the red while the White House clarified its plan for a massive 145% rate on China, degenerating a trade war.

The DOW, after having increased by almost 3,000 points on Wednesday, had a volatile day in the red on Thursday. The first -rate index dropped by 1,015 points, or 2.5%, withdrawn after falling up to 2,100 points at noon.

The S&P 500 fell by 3.46% and the NASDAQ composite slipped 4.31%. The S&P 500 came from its best day since 2008, and the Nasdaq published its best daily gains in history on Wednesday.

The scholarship, freshly out of its third best day in modern history, comes back in reality: although President Donald Trump has paused for most of his reciprocal prices, his other massive import taxes have already inflicted significant damage and the economy will not easily put back from the fallout.

After winning a victory tour on Wednesday, the president recognized certain transitional problems on Thursday.

A big day yesterday. There will always be transitional difficulties but in history, it was the biggest day in history, the markets. He was therefore very, very satisfied with the way the country takes place. Tried to make the world treat us fairly, said Trump in the cabinet room.

The US dollar index, which measures force in dollars compared to six foreign currencies, plummeted 1.7% on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since early October. The dollar has largely weakened this year, a sign of concern for investors concerning the health and stability of the American economy.

Thursday, gold prices reached a new record greater than $ 3,170 by the Troy ounce. Yellow metal is considered a safe refuge in the middle of economic and geopolitical disorders and has just published its best neighborhood since 1986.

The merchants were delighted that Trump temporarily canceled his so-called reciprocal rates, which are not really reciprocal, for 90 days. These prices have placed heavy levies between 11% and 50% on dozens of countries.

The term contracts on shares also responded somewhat positively to the announcement of European unions that it would temporarily arouse its reprisals in the United States in the hope of a trade agreement negotiated after prevailing on the U. Trump and the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that more than 70 countries were lining up to negotiate trade agreements with the United States to get out of the prices, and the Trump administration wanted to give time to conclude agreements.

But even after prevailing on the face, reality remains austere: economists have said that economic damage was caused, and many say that there is always a high risk of an American and global recession. The actions are still well below where they were before Trump unveiled his rates for the Liberation Day last week, and these major stock market losses, the existing prices and the high degree of uncertainty concerning American trade policy are sufficient to sink the economy, they say.

Trumps Universal 10% Tariff which has entered into force on Saturday remains in place, just like 25% of automotive import prices, 25% of steel and aluminum prices and 25% of tariffs on certain goods from Canada and Mexico. Trump is also committed to advancing with additional prices on pharmaceutical products, wood, semiconductors and copper.

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday after winning on partial relaxation that the chances of recession in the United States were still a reversal of parts. On Wednesday evening, JPMorgan said that the bank would not change its recession forecasts, still seeing 60% of an American and global recession even after prevailing on the positive decision to relax its specific draconian rates in the country.

My feeling here is that the (American) economy is still likely to fall into recession, given the simultaneous level of shock that its absorbed, told CNN Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of the RSM consulting firm. All this is to temporarily postpone what will probably be a series of taxes on punitive imports on American commercial allies.

CBOE's volatility index, or Wall Streets streets, has jumped 40% on Thursday. The VIX has briefly exchanged above 50 points at noon a rare level associated with extreme volatility.

New data on Thursday has shown that inflation in the United States has slowed heavily in March. Although this is generally good news for investors, the emphasis on Wall Street is firmly on the prices and prospects for the economy in the future.

THURSDAY [data] is for Mars, which is behind and does not say much about the market on how recent prices, although many of them on break, affect consumer prices, said Skyler Weinand, director of investments at Rejea Capital.

Meanwhile, Trump does not withdraw his alarming trade war with China in fact, it gets worse. Goods from China in the United States are now subject to at least 145%, the White House said on Thursday. The 125% reciprocal rate that Trump announced on Wednesday in China comes at the top of the 20% price that had already been in place. It had not been clear if the prices were additives.

The actions immediately dropped lower after the media began to report clarification around 11 a.m. he.

Also Thursday, the prices for reprisal in Beijing 84% on American imports in China entered into force.

China says that it remains ready to negotiate with the United States, but a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce also reiterated Thursday that China does not decrease if Trump chooses to degenerate the trade war further.

The door of the talks is open, but the dialogue must be carried out on the basis of mutual respect and equality, said the spokesperson. We hope that the United States will meet China halfway and will work to resolve the differences by dialogue and consultation.

If the United States chooses the confrontation, China will respond in kind. Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right ways to cope with China, said the spokesperson.

Some billionaire investors, who pressure Trump to support his punishing prices, have been delighted that the president took a break.

There are better ways to manage our debt problems and unsustainable imbalances, and the president prevails over the decision to take a step back in a worse manner and to negotiate how to manage these imbalances is a much better way, said billionaire investor Ray Dalio in an article on X Wednesday late, adding: I hope he will do the same with the Chinese.

But signs of stress remain on the markets beyond actions. The bond market, which sold rapidly alarming, the 5 -year -old treasure yield exceeded 4.5% on Wednesday against less than 4% earlier in the week has cooled a little. Yields increase when bond prices drop.

But the 10 -year yield was more than 4.3% on Thursday. It is not exactly a vote of confidence.

The obligations point out that the break is important, but little has fundamentally changed, analysts told investors on Thursday. The markets will not easily forget these episodes with large market oscillations.

Oil prices have also remained under pressure. US oil fell again on Thursday at $ 60 per barrel, near the place where oil was in April 2021. Prices were considerably less than $ 57 a barrel on Wednesday before recovering. Brent Crude, the world benchmark, also dropped by 4% to around $ 63 per barrel.

However, the world markets were suddenly found themselves on Thursday.

The Japanese reference index Nikkei 225 finished more than 9% more, while the Kospi index in South Korea increased by 6.6%. The Hong Kongs Hang Seng index jumped 2.1%. Taiwans Taiex increased by 9.3%. In Australia, ASX 200 closed 4.5%up.

European actions jumped after the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, took a reprisal rate pause and said that she welcomes the trumps, the move to suspend her reciprocal rates.

This is an important step towards stabilization of the world economy, she said in a statement on Thursday. Clear and predictable conditions are essential for commercial channels and supply chains to work.

The European Benchmark Stoxx 600 index was 3.7% more Thursday. The Frances CAC index increased by 3.8%and Germanys Dax jumped by 4.5%, while the Londons FTSE 100 index increased by 3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/10/investing/us-stock-market-dow-tariffs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos